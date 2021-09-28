Back

Someone threw an egg at French President Emmanuel Macron

Ouch.

Syahindah Ishak | September 28, 2021, 08:40 PM

Events

NOVELA Great Singapore Sale

23 September 2021 - 26 September 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

French President Emmanuel Macron was hit by an egg in the city of Lyon on Monday (Sep. 27).

A video of the incident was posted on Twitter by French publication Lyon Mag.

Egg thrown at him

In the video Macron can be seen walking through a large crowd when an egg was suddenly thrown at him.

It hit his shoulders and bounced off the side of his neck.

The camera then panned to a man being escorted away from the crowd.

According to CNN, a journalist at Lyon Mag saw a young man throw the egg, but did not hear him shout anything. Hence, the reason behind his actions is unclear.

As reported by ABC News, Macron could also be heard saying: "If he has something to tell me, then he can come."

The identity of the alleged perpetrator has not been released by authorities.

Not the first time

This is not the first time Macron has been physically attacked by a member of the public.

In June 2021, he was slapped in the face by a man in south-eastern France.

It isn't even the first time eggs in particular have been involved, as back in 2016 and 2017 before he became president, he was hit by eggs from members of the public.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top images via Lyon Mag/Twitter.

Giant mechanic doll from 'Squid Game' is real & belongs to a Korean village

Are we writing *another* Squid Game article?

September 28, 2021, 08:40 PM

So you've gotten a Covid-19 positive ART result. Should you go for a PCR test now?

Not for every situation.

September 28, 2021, 07:22 PM

AGC taking 'no further action' against ex-FAS leaders Zainudin Nordin & Winston Lee

Not the end of the story yet, though.

September 28, 2021, 06:57 PM

AWARE applauds BooksActually women for coming forward, temporarily suspends partnership

AWARE said the allegations made by the women are "credible".

September 28, 2021, 06:39 PM

‘Squid Game’ is aesthetically pleasing & well-produced. And not worth the hype.

There were many loopholes in the plot.

September 28, 2021, 06:31 PM

40 S'pore writers issue sole joint statement calling for accountability from BooksActually founder

They welcomed Leck's decision to relinquish sole ownership of the store and Math Paper Press.

September 28, 2021, 06:22 PM

S'pore contributes over 122,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to Thailand

Singapore and Thailand are "close friends".

September 28, 2021, 05:37 PM

SDP's plan to 'exit Covid pandemic' includes no blanket restrictions, halting testing of fully vaccinated without symptoms

The SDP welcomes public feedback on their Covid-19 plan.

September 28, 2021, 05:21 PM

Istana hiring new junior sous chef & butler, open to S'poreans only

If you want to work in Orchard.

September 28, 2021, 05:12 PM

S'pore total population falls 4.1% due to Covid-19, first drop ever since data collected in 1970

The impact of Covid-19 on people is evident.

September 28, 2021, 04:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.