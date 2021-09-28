Someone threw an egg at French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron was hit by an egg in the city of Lyon on Monday (Sep. 27).

A video of the incident was posted on Twitter by French publication Lyon Mag.

Au #sirha2021, @EmmanuelMacron victime d'un jet d'oeuf. Le projectile a rebondi sur l'épaule du Président de la République. Le jeune homme a été interpellé par le service d'ordre - IMAGES LYONMAG pic.twitter.com/n10POB2MEn — Lyon Mag (@lyonmag) September 27, 2021

Egg thrown at him

In the video Macron can be seen walking through a large crowd when an egg was suddenly thrown at him.

It hit his shoulders and bounced off the side of his neck.

The camera then panned to a man being escorted away from the crowd.

According to CNN, a journalist at Lyon Mag saw a young man throw the egg, but did not hear him shout anything. Hence, the reason behind his actions is unclear.

As reported by ABC News, Macron could also be heard saying: "If he has something to tell me, then he can come."

The identity of the alleged perpetrator has not been released by authorities.

Not the first time

This is not the first time Macron has been physically attacked by a member of the public.

In June 2021, he was slapped in the face by a man in south-eastern France.

It isn't even the first time eggs in particular have been involved, as back in 2016 and 2017 before he became president, he was hit by eggs from members of the public.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top images via Lyon Mag/Twitter.