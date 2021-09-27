'Emily in Paris' Season 2 premieres on Netflix Dec. 22, 2021

"Emily in Paris" will return to Netflix on Dec. 22, 2021.

Viewers will get 10 episodes, each 30 minutes long.

The finale of Season 1 saw Emily caught in a love triangle with her French friend Camille and Camille's boyfriend, Gabriel.

In Season 2, Netflix promises an Emily that is determined to focus on her work. And then she meets a fellow expat who "infuriates and intrigues" her. Of course.

Creator Darren Star returns to helm the show, which was Netflix's most viewed comedy series in 2020.

Here are some sneaks of the second season:

In the meantime, it's back to the Squid Game chatter we guess.

