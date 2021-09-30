Back

S'pore household electricity tariff goes up 3.1% for Oct.-Dec. 2021 quarter

Let your television monitor illuminate your home.

Belmont Lay | September 30, 2021, 02:49 PM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Households will likely pay more for utility bills as the electricity tariff will increase by 3.1 per cent for the October to December 2021 period compared to the July to September quarter.

SP Group said on Sep. 30 the rise is due to the higher cost of fuel for producing electricity by the power generation companies.

How much?

The tariff for households will go up from 23.38 cents to 24.11 cents per kWh, excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Including GST, the rate is 25.80 cents per kWh.

Average price increase

SP Group estimated that the average monthly electricity bill for HDB three-room flats is set to increase by S$2.06, before GST.

For four-room flats it will go up by S$2.49.

What makes up electricity tariff?

Electricity tariffs every quarter are reviewed by SP Group based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority (EMA).

Four components make up the electricity tariff.

The energy costs component is adjusted quarterly to reflect changes in the cost of fuel and power generation, which is paid to generation companies, SP Group said.

The fuel cost is the cost of imported natural gas that is linked to oil prices by commercial contracts.

The cost of power generation mainly covers the costs of operating the power stations, such as the manpower and maintenance costs, as well as the capital cost of the stations, SP Group said.

Another component is the network costs and market support services fees paid to SP Group.

There is also the market administration and power system operation fees paid to the energy market company and power system operator.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Unsplash

YouTube will remove all videos that spread misinformation about approved vaccines

More than 130,000 videos were blocked since last year.

September 30, 2021, 04:04 PM

S'pore Writers Festival director Pooja Nansi refuses to answer questions on BooksActually, calls for empathy

The poet said she did not believe people were transformed through shaming.

September 30, 2021, 03:51 PM

S'pore seniors aged 60 & above strongly urged to stay home next 4 weeks as Covid-19 cases surges

Seniors who are still unvaccinated are encouraged to do so immediately.

September 30, 2021, 02:07 PM

S'pore man asks seller to label gaming mouse as lucky draw prize to fool his wife, gets exposed instead

It did not end well.

September 30, 2021, 01:34 PM

Japan princess giving up over US$1 million & royal status to marry non-royal boyfriend

Her fiance has been involved in a string of controversies that have tipped public opinion against him.

September 30, 2021, 01:29 PM

Man hops on commercial flight to S’pore, finds out he's the only passenger onboard

Private jet experience without the price tag.

September 30, 2021, 12:20 PM

Ho Ching stepping down as Temasek Holdings CEO on Oct. 1, 2021

Ho has been CEO of Temasek Holdings since 2004.

September 30, 2021, 12:16 PM

American YouTuber regrets rejecting strange job offer that turned out to be for 'Squid Game'

The job requirements made her "very nervous".

September 30, 2021, 12:06 PM

S'pore sends 100,000 doses of Moderna vaccines to Brunei in a vaccine sharing arrangement

Brunei will be providing the same quantity of vaccines back to Singapore at a later date.

September 30, 2021, 11:51 AM

Starbucks S'pore brings back pumpkin spice latte & cold brew, has new oatmilk & almondmilk beverages

Autumn has arrived at Starbucks.

September 30, 2021, 11:17 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.