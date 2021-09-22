Back

50% discount on e-scooter & e-bike tests extended until Dec 31, 2021

The LTA said that it is extending the discount fee period because riders requested more time to prepare for the test.

Joshua Lee | September 22, 2021, 11:30 AM

The 50 per cent discount on the fees for the Active Mobility Mandatory Theory Test has been extended from September 30 to December 31.

The theory test was launched on June 30 this year, along with the discounted fee of S$5 (usual fee S$10), not inclusive of GST.

Users of e-scooters and power-assisted bicycles have to pass this theory test before they can ride in public spaces from January 1, 2022.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a Facebook post that it is extending the discount fee period because riders requested more time to prepare for the test.

The agency also said that it made this decision "against the backdrop of the dynamic Covid-19 situation".

According to the National Delivery Champions Association which represents freelance delivery riders and drivers, food delivery riders faced increased demand for deliveries over the past two and a half months.

The discounted test fee will be S$5.35 after GST. Without the discount, it will be S$10.70.

The e-bike test comprises 40 multiple-choice questions which have to be completed in 40 minutes.

The e-scooter test has 30 multiple-choice questions which have to be completed in 30 minutes.

Those who take the test will get one free re-attempt. Test-takers must attain at least 80 per cent to pass.

E-handbooks for the tests are available online.

E-scooter riders can register for the theory test here. Power-assisted bicycle riders can register here.

Top image: Mothership file photo.

