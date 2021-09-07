Neoprints making a comeback with interactive photobooths around S'pore

Those who went through puberty in the noughties should have at least some inkling of what neoprints are.

The trend is making a comeback in the form of photobooths scattered across the island, revived by a company called Dollop Singapore.

Free soft copy

You'll find these photobooths at JCube, SingPost Centre, and Suntec City, with plans for more in the pipeline.

It costs S$10 for two photo strips (2 inches x 6 inches), each with eight unique snaps in a collage.

You'll get five minutes to decorate it by drawing and adding stickers before it's printed out.

Choose from more than 20 designs for your photos, including those by local graphic designers.

Characters called Mochi Buddies, developed by Singaporean illustrator Jean Kuah, are also available to stamp your photos with.

Key in your email address to get a complimentary soft copy and GIF of the end product.

Dollop Print Club

Addresses:

JCube (Level 2 next to Shi Li Fang)

SingPost Centre (Level 2 next to the medical clinics)

Suntec City (Level 2 next to Don Don Donki)

Opening Hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Follow and listen to our podcast here