Back

Dog trainers kick dog & yank others by leash at S'pore park, training school apologises

The SPCA has responded to the incident.

Alfie Kwa | September 22, 2021, 04:02 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Dog trainers were seen kicking a dog and tugging roughly at others by the leash at a park in Singapore.

A video of the incident was put up on Facebook on Sep. 20.

It was subsequently revealed that the incident took place on Sep. 9.

What video showed

The video posted by Alfie Pan on Facebook showed several dogs and their trainers at a public park in Singapore.

A trainer in a black t-shirt was seen yanking on the leash of a brown King Charles Spaniel.

After pulling on the leash about three times, the dog shrieked in pain.

The man then turned towards the dog and continued to pull on the leash until the dog sat down.

In the next clip, a man in a shirt that says "K9 Trainer" at the back, was holding on to four other dogs via leashes.

A white golden retriever with a red bandana tried to pull away from the group as the trainer tugged on its leash about seven times.

A while later, another trainer took away one of the other dogs, leaving the white golden retriever behind with two other dogs.

The trainer then pulled the leash and kicked the golden retriever.

The same dog was later passed to another trainer who continued to yank its leash repeatedly.

He then dragged the dog towards the car park and continued tugging the leash even when the dog sat down.

The caption on the video read: "I certainly do not agree with this training/daycare/dog walking centre’s method."

Responses

Responses to the video unanimously panned the trainers' methods.

"Shame on them," one commenter said. "Call themselves trainers wearing K9 trainer shirts."

Another questioned why the trainer could not use his hand to tap the dog instead of kick it.

Some commenters identified the dog training school involved as 3Dogs Academy and 3Dogs.sg.

Training school apologises

In a Facebook post on Sep. 21, 3 DOGS Academy's owner, who referred to himself as Anthony, confirmed that the trainers belonged to the school and apologised for the incident.

Anthony also claimed in the post he has eight years of dog training experience and he was the person in the video handling the King Charles Spaniel.

Regarding his tugging, he explained: "This corrective method will not harm the dog when executed correctly."

According to Anthony, the video was taken on Sep. 9 after a routine two-and-a-half-hour training session where the trainers brought the dogs back into the van to return them home.

While Anthony stood by many of the training methods seen in the video, he agreed that the training for the white golden retriever was not done properly.

He wrote: "The video shows that this was done inappropriately and rest assured, we have launched a full internal investigation to better understand this incident."

The school has also contacted all the owners of the dogs involved in the video and "the situation has already been resolved", the post said.

"We are in total agreement that this situation could have been handled better," Anthony wrote.

SPCA's response

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) responded to the video on Sep. 20.

SPCA said: "The methods are completely unacceptable from an animal welfare standpoint and unfortunately all too common in the dog training industry."

Jaipal Singh Gill, executive director at SPCA, told Mothership that they are "deeply concerned about the welfare and safety of dogs who are choked, strangled, hung, kicked, beaten or shocked with electric collars in the name of training."

He said: "These practices must end."

SPCA also said they have referred this case to the authorities.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Image via Alfie Pan/Facebook. 

Wildlife Reserves S'pore looking for 'panda intern'

If anyone's looking for a job.

September 22, 2021, 03:50 PM

Transgender woman charged in M'sia for insulting Islam is arrested in Thailand

She is reportedly applying for resettlement in Australia.

September 22, 2021, 03:42 PM

Lithuania advises throwing away Chinese mobile phones hardwired with censorship function

Lithuania stands out among EU countries in its defiance against China.

September 22, 2021, 03:32 PM

Senior Woodlands community cat with health issues 'cries' when removed from estate, feeders appeal for its return

The cat was last seen on Sep. 16.

September 22, 2021, 02:39 PM

S'pore man transforms HDB room into home office & den for rescued spiders to roam freely

A sanctuary for spiders and humans alike.

September 22, 2021, 02:27 PM

Genting Highlands, Melaka & Tioman Island to reopen to domestic visitors in M'sia

Only for fully-vaccinated individuals.

September 22, 2021, 02:00 PM

S'porean man posted photo of estranged wife having sex with boss on Facebook after stealing her phone

He called his wife's supervisor a "homewrecker" in the post.

September 22, 2021, 01:52 PM

Xi Jinping: China will stop building new coal-fired power projects abroad

He also pledged to help developing countries to adopt "green and low-carbon energy".

September 22, 2021, 01:44 PM

Polar S'pore has new Hello Kitty-themed Muffnuts & pastel cakes

Cuteness you can eat.

September 22, 2021, 01:14 PM

PM Lee: S'pore 'doing our best' to scale up our operations with growing Covid-19 cases

The Covid-19 Case Management Task Group is working 24/7 in a 'rapidly changing situation'.

September 22, 2021, 01:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.