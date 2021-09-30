Back

Man kicks dog & drags it by its leash across Sengkang condo car park

The dog could be heard yelping.

Belmont Lay | September 30, 2021, 05:11 AM

A man was caught on video in Sengkang abusing a dog on a leash by manhandling it.

A 56-second clip of the incident that occurred in broad daylight at the top open air level of a multi-storey car park located in a Sengkang condominium was uploaded online on Sep. 25.

According to commenters, the private property was identified as Rivervale Crest.

The video was submitted to the Instagram page by a resident in the area who witnessed the incident.

What video showed

The start of the clip showed the man crouched down as he appeared to be lecturing the dog, which was seated.

After the man stood up, the dog appeared calm.

Dog lunged at man's hand

However, after the man got up, the dog lunged at his right hand, which resulted in the man pulling the leash taut to restrict the dog from advancing.

The dog could be heard yelping.

Dog lifted off the ground via leash

The leash was then tugged even more and made even more taut.

The dog continued yelping.

At this point, the man used his right foot to kick the dog, and used the leash to momentarily lifted the dog off the ground.

The leash was again shortened and tugged, which cause the dog to be lifted off the ground enough for it to twirl around.

After the dog landed on his belly, it sprawled on the ground with the leash held taut.

Pulled dog along

A jump cut appeared in the video at this juncture, but the next scene was the man roughly dragging the dog to its feet and pulling it along to get out of the car park.

The dog attempted to walk on its own at one point, but when it stopped, it was simply tugged roughly and ended up sprawling on its side while being dragged along.

Eyewitness claimed to have shouted at man

According to the post, the person who witnessed the incident said there were other instances before the video was shot where the man was seen treating the dog roughly.

The eye witness also said an attempt was made to call out to the man to stop abusing the dog, but it was not known if he heard the person.

SPCA response

In response to media queries, SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) said the dog should not be left in the hands of the man.

SPCA executive director Jaipal Singh Gill said: "The dog needs to be immediately removed from the individual for its safety and needs to be examined by a veterinarian as soon as possible."

"No animal should ever be subject to such abuse, and a clear signal needs to be sent that this will not be tolerated in our society. The case has been referred to the authorities for urgent enforcement action."

Anyone with information about the case or knows the identity of the suspect, can email SPCA at [email protected]

Information provided will be held in confidence.

