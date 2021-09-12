Back

Denmark lifts all domestic Covid-19 restrictions, cites 80% vaccination rate for people above age of 12

Authorities have also declared that the virus is under control.

Matthias Ang | September 12, 2021, 07:42 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Denmark has lifted all Covid-19 curbs on the country, after 548 days of restrictions to limit the spread of the virus, AP News reported.

According to the Danish government, more than 80 per cent of the country's population above the age of 12 have been vaccinated, receiving two shots of the vaccine.

This resulted in the government declaring on the midnight of Sep. 10 that Covid-19 was no longer a "socially critical disease", with the last Covid-19 safeguard — showing digital proof of vaccination at nightclub entrances — being removed.

Authorities have also declared the virus is under control, given that the country sees a daily number of cases at around 500 and a reproduction rate of 0.7, AFP reported.

Restrictions have been gradually removed

AP News further reported that the restrictions for Denmark were gradually lifted once a majority of the population above the age of 50 had received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

In May, the Danish government introduced an app with a QR code to verify people who have taken two doses of vaccine or have been tested negative for Covid-19. Unlike some European countries which see resistance to such passes, the Danish people trust the authorities and were receptive to use the app, AP News reported.

On Aug. 14, mask-wearing on public transport was made non-compulsory.

This was followed by a reopening of nightclubs, removal of limits for public gatherings, and a removal of the requirement to show vaccination proof for seating inside restaurants or entering football games, gyms or the hairdresser.

However, it is still mandatory to wear either a mask or face shield at the airport.

People are also advised to mask up when visiting the doctor or a hospital, and social distancing is still recommended.

Travellers entering Denmark are also required to present either a vaccine passport, or a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, AFP further reported.

Government remains willing to re-impose restrictions if situation changes

The Health Minister, Magnus Heunicke, added that the government will not hesitate to re-impose restrictions if necessary.

Aljazeera quoted him as saying, "Daily life is basically back to normal, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any danger down the road. The virus has mutated several times, so I can’t make any guarantees. But with this many people vaccinated, we are well set."

Denmark has since made third doses of the Covid-19 vaccine available to groups that are considered at risk.

The government will also continue to sequence the virus and monitor hospitalisations, which so far stands at just below 130, according to AFP.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Embassy of Denmark to Belgium Facebook

SingHealth doctor, 44, dies from leukaemia, wanted to write letters for her 3 children for every growing-up year she'd miss

Koong was remembered as a dedicated doctor who would always go an extra mile for her patients.

September 12, 2021, 07:01 PM

S'pore family surprises domestic helper with new phone & birthday celebration, wins praise from TikTokers

She has been with her employers for less than a year.

September 12, 2021, 06:32 PM

Zheng Geping brought son Calvert Tay to gym at 17 after an overweight childhood

Fitspo.

September 12, 2021, 05:46 PM

US man jailed 10 years for stabbing syringe filled with his semen into woman's buttocks at supermarket

More syringes were found at his house when he was arrested.

September 12, 2021, 05:46 PM

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to visit S'pore from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14

He is currently in Vietnam.

September 12, 2021, 05:01 PM

All in-person visits to elderly residential care homes to be suspended from Sep. 13 to Oct. 11, 2021

MOH said that this is because seniors residing at residential care homes are typically frail and more vulnerable to Covid-19 complications.

September 12, 2021, 04:31 PM

I'm an Afghan woman who studied in S'pore. This is what it's like being stuck under Taliban rule.

Despite the fact that 'it's quite difficult to be a girl [in Afghanistan] right now', Ayeda hopes that all will be 'just fine' in the end.

September 12, 2021, 03:56 PM

More road dividers to be installed at Tanjong Pagar Road after fatal CNY car crash

The intersection between Tanjong Pagar Road and Tras Link will also have new traffic lights and pedestrian crossings installed.

September 12, 2021, 02:43 PM

S'porean immigrant 'Lin Mou Jie' suspected to be source of Covid-19 outbreak in Fujian Province

27,000 residents in the province are also required to undergo home isolation.

September 12, 2021, 02:25 PM

Woman pulls off SDA’s mask in face-off at Marina Bay Sands

The duo was also sighted not wearing their face masks properly during the confrontation.

September 12, 2021, 02:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.