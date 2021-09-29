Back

Demon Slayer Season 2 to premiere on Dec. 5, 2021

Exciting.

Siti Hawa | September 29, 2021, 12:04 PM

Demon Slayer fans will be happy to know that the premiere date for season two has been confirmed.

Season two release date confirmed

Season two of Demon Slayer will kick off with an hour-long episode, which will be aired on Dec. 5.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IGN (@igndotcom)

However, before we enjoy season two, we are in for a little treat:

Entertainment company Funimation announced that the feature film Mugen Train will be turned into a series with seven episodes that will begin airing on Oct. 10, reported Forbes.

This will comprise "70 new scenes, new music tracks, new open and ending animation, episode previews and new theme songs".

 

Demon Slayer

For the uninitiated, the television series is an adaptation of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga which debuted in 2016.

The first season of the television series aired from Apr. 6 to Sep. 28, 2019.

A film adaption of the manga, Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train, was produced as a sequel to the television series. It premiered on October 16, 2020.

Season two of Demon Slayer was announced in early 2021.

Top photos via DemonSlayerUSA/Twitter and Funimation/Twitter

