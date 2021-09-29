Demon Slayer Season 2 to premiere on Dec. 5, 2021

Demon Slayer fans will be happy to know that the premiere date for season two has been confirmed.

Season two release date confirmed

Season two of Demon Slayer will kick off with an hour-long episode, which will be aired on Dec. 5.

However, before we enjoy season two, we are in for a little treat:

Entertainment company Funimation announced that the feature film Mugen Train will be turned into a series with seven episodes that will begin airing on Oct. 10, reported Forbes.

This will comprise "70 new scenes, new music tracks, new open and ending animation, episode previews and new theme songs".

Tanjiro and crew return with the premiere of the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc on October 10!



Check out all the new info that just got announced, including more details on Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc 🔥 https://t.co/kRsITkHs4v @aniplexUSA @DemonSlayerUSA pic.twitter.com/vU2syq3nwR — Funimation (@Funimation) September 25, 2021

Demon Slayer

For the uninitiated, the television series is an adaptation of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga which debuted in 2016.

The first season of the television series aired from Apr. 6 to Sep. 28, 2019.

A film adaption of the manga, Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train, was produced as a sequel to the television series. It premiered on October 16, 2020.

Season two of Demon Slayer was announced in early 2021.

