Halal prawn mee stall closing outlet but still giving 5 free bowls of prawn mee per day till end-2021

Despite closing down one of its outlets soon, the owners of one hawker chain in Singapore have still found it in themselves to, in some small way, give back to the community.

Asri and Denise are the owners of Deanna's Kitchen, which has four outlets in Toa Payoh, Jurong East, Chai Chee, and Woodlands, serving up halal prawn mee.

Redeem a bowl

Unfortunately, they shared on Sep. 21 that they are in the midst of shutting down their Woodlands outlet.

They had previously revealed on Sep. 6 that due to the evolving Covid-19 restrictions and increasing costs of supplies, Deanna's Kitchen had been making a loss.

The couple are also unable to come to an agreement with the landlord of their Woodlands outlet.

It was not specified when the Woodlands outlet will close.

Although the couple said that they are "treading water" themselves, they still felt like giving back to society and to help those struggling to afford a meal.

"We have always believed that giving will not make us poorer and it has been something both of us believed in since we started the stall back in 2017."

Hence, Deanna's Kitchen will be starting a new initiative of sorts — the first five customers of the day at any one of their outlets will receive a free bowl of prawn mee, no questions asked.

All the customer needs to do is to tell the staff at the store that they would like to redeem a bowl.

This arrangement at Deanna's Kitchen will last till the end of the year.

Here's the location of all four Deanna's Kitchen outlets, if you're thinking to drop by.

Toa Payoh Outlet (1st edition)

127 Toa Payoh Lorong 1, Toa Payoh West Market #02-25

Tuesday to Sunday: 9am to 3pm

Jurong Outlet (2nd edition)

214 Jurong East Street 21, Padi Emas Coffeeshop

Tuesday to Sunday: 10am to 8pm

Chai Chee outlet (3rd edition)

28 Senang Crescent, Padi Emas Coffeeshop

Tuesday to Sunday: 10am to 6pm

Woodlands outlet (4th edition)

182 Woodlands Street 13, Food Paradise Foodcourt

Tuesday to Sunday: 11am to 7pm

