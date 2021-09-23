Back

Halal prawn mee stall closing outlet but still giving 5 free bowls of prawn mee per day till end-2021

For the needy who might not be able to afford a meal.

Ashley Tan | September 23, 2021, 01:34 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Despite closing down one of its outlets soon, the owners of one hawker chain in Singapore have still found it in themselves to, in some small way, give back to the community.

Asri and Denise are the owners of Deanna's Kitchen, which has four outlets in Toa Payoh, Jurong East, Chai Chee, and Woodlands, serving up halal prawn mee.

Redeem a bowl

Unfortunately, they shared on Sep. 21 that they are in the midst of shutting down their Woodlands outlet.

They had previously revealed on Sep. 6 that due to the evolving Covid-19 restrictions and increasing costs of supplies, Deanna's Kitchen had been making a loss.

The couple are also unable to come to an agreement with the landlord of their Woodlands outlet.

It was not specified when the Woodlands outlet will close.

Although the couple said that they are "treading water" themselves, they still felt like giving back to society and to help those struggling to afford a meal.

"We have always believed that giving will not make us poorer and it has been something both of us believed in since we started the stall back in 2017."

Hence, Deanna's Kitchen will be starting a new initiative of sorts — the first five customers of the day at any one of their outlets will receive a free bowl of prawn mee, no questions asked.

All the customer needs to do is to tell the staff at the store that they would like to redeem a bowl.

This arrangement at Deanna's Kitchen will last till the end of the year.

Here's the location of all four Deanna's Kitchen outlets, if you're thinking to drop by.

Toa Payoh Outlet (1st edition)

127 Toa Payoh Lorong 1, Toa Payoh West Market #02-25

Tuesday to Sunday: 9am to 3pm

Jurong Outlet (2nd edition)

214 Jurong East Street 21, Padi Emas Coffeeshop

Tuesday to Sunday: 10am to 8pm

Chai Chee outlet (3rd edition)

28 Senang Crescent, Padi Emas Coffeeshop

Tuesday to Sunday: 10am to 6pm

Woodlands outlet (4th edition)

182 Woodlands Street 13, Food Paradise Foodcourt

Tuesday to Sunday: 11am to 7pm

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Deanna's Kitchen / FB

6 men, allegedly insurance claims specialists, appear out of nowhere along PIE after accident

They allegedly show up quite quickly after an accident along the roads in Singapore.

September 23, 2021, 01:58 PM

'Made With Passion' & Airbnb has over 20 workshops like pizza making with Tiong Bahru Bakery

Support local.

September 23, 2021, 01:15 PM

Netflix buys rights to Roald Dahl's stories, including 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

They got the golden ticket.

September 23, 2021, 12:59 PM

‘I can’t change the locks, I can’t tie him at home’: Families of home recovery patients who refuse to stay put

Singaporeans share their difficulties in getting their elderly parents to stay in their rooms.

September 23, 2021, 12:32 PM

FAQ about home recovery in S'pore & what happens if your ART result is positive

Home recovery as the default.

September 23, 2021, 12:23 PM

Marathoner Soh Rui Yong ordered to pay S$180,000 in damages to Ashley Liew for 5 defamatory statements

Long-running two-year case.

September 23, 2021, 12:06 PM

New retro-style cafe at Springside Walk is a legit cha chaan teng with Hong Kong food

Cannot travel to Hong Kong, but at least can travel back in time.

September 23, 2021, 11:57 AM

New Sentosa attractions flex the power of Singtel’s 5G network

4K streaming and super smooth video calls will be the standard in the near future.

September 23, 2021, 11:29 AM

360 new allotment gardening plots at 8 parks in S'pore open for application from Sep. 24

More space for gardening.

September 23, 2021, 10:42 AM

Review: MLBB-style mobile game with Pokemon heroes launches in S'pore on Sep. 22, 2021

Quite easy to pick up.

September 23, 2021, 10:32 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.