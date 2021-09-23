Pet-friendly minimalist cafe along Rangoon Road serves Japanese-Western fusion brunch

If you're missing those minimalist Tokyo cafe vibes from your last holiday in Japan, pop by this cafe along Rangoon Road.

Daizu Cafe serves casual Japanese-Western fusion dishes, and boasts a pet-friendly alfresco area so those with pets can also drop by for a bite.

Facade and interior

Besides the alfresco and indoor seating area on the ground floor, there is also a second level to host events and workshops.

The cafe boasts high ceilings and glass panels to allow natural light to enter the indoor seating area as well.

Feel free to take your pets here and unwind too as they allow pets in their alfresco area.

While they may not prepare dishes specifically for pets, iced water is offered to your furry pals to quench their thirst during your visit.

Food

Incorporating Japanese and Western influences, their menu comprises brunch, pasta, rice bowls, mains, and small plates for sharing in groups.

One of their best sellers is their Mentaiko Fries (S$12).

In addition, they've recently launched a new menu for September, which includes the following:

Steak & Scrambled (S$26; available until 3pm)

Philly Cheesesteak (S$18; available until 3pm)

Bratwurst Kare Roll (S$16; available until 3pm)

Shichimi Mentaiko Fries (S$13)

Unagi Kabayaki (S$22)

Glazed Salmon Teriyaki Don (S$17)

Cold Salmon Cream Pasta (S$22)

Truffle Umami Chirashi (S$24)

They also have cakes, tarts, desserts, and pastries, such as the Affogato (S$8), Honeycomb Cheesecake (S$9), and Bourbon Pecan Pie (S$9).

Beverages

Daizu serves both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Prices range from S$4 for an Espresso, to S$8 for a Dirty Matcha or Orange Espresso.

We were told that the Daizu Brews (S$7 each) and Daizu Crèmes (S$8 each) are the best sellers.

The Daizu Brews are slightly sweetened brews, except for Kuro, while the Daizu Crèmes are brews with soy pudding layered at the bottom.

Click here to check out the full menu.

Daizu cafe

Address: 129 Rangoon Road, Singapore 218407

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 8am to 10pm

Saturday, Sunday, Public holiday and eve of public holiday: 8am to 10pm

Last order at 9pm.

Top images by Daizu Cafe.