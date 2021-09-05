Large group of cyclists seen along Jalan Bahar, some hogging 2 out of 3 lanes

Around 30 cyclists were seen occupying two lanes along Jalan Bahar this morning (Sept. 5).

A video of the group was posted on ROADS.sg.

Three-lane road

In the video, the driver can be seen heading in the same direction of the big group of cyclists.

The driver, who in the middle lane, sounded the horn at the cyclists ahead.

While most of them kept to the extreme left lane, some were also in the middle lane.

The driver eventually moved to the extreme right lane on the three-lane road.

The Land Transport Authority has certain guidelines for cycling on roads. For instance, while cycling two abreast is permitted on roads that aren't single-lane, and cyclists should always ride as close as practicable to the left-hand edge of roads.

Netizens' comments

One Facebook user pointed out instances like this make "things difficult for the cycling community."

Others also shared their frustrations about cyclists on the road.

However, one said that since it was a fairly empty road, it shouldn't be that big of a deal should cyclists occupy more than one lane.

Other Facebook users also pointed out that the large group may have breached Covid-19 safe management measures.

Top image via ROADS.sg.