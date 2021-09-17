Back

Crepuscular rays greet early birds in S'pore on Sep. 17

Those who woke up later naturally got more sleep.

Belmont Lay | September 17, 2021, 01:41 PM

People in Singapore who woke up bright and early on Friday, Sep. 17 were rewarded by nature with a view to behold and one for the camera.

Crepuscular rays bursting through the sky were seen at various locations in Singapore, but appeared most prominent over Lower Seletar Reservoir, based on a photo shared by a Mothership reader, as well as by others online.

What are crepuscular rays?

This distinct split in the sun ray is usually more common at dusk rather than at dawn.

Crepuscular rays are sun rays streaming through the gaps of the clouds, or an obstruction such as a mountain, just after the sun has set -- in this case, at an angle at sunrise.

They are made more visible by particles, such as dust and smoke, in the air.

Crepuscular comes from the Latin word "crepusculum", which means "twilight" in English.

via yoongilyt

via Alex Chang

via Ng Jane

via Rahmah Rahman

via Xin Li

via Benjamin SJ Tan

via Andrew Lee

via Leo Bunggo

via Deon Teh

Top photos via yoongilyt & Benjamin SJ Tan

