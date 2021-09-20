1,012 Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 19, 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 1,012 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Sunday (Sep. 19).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 77,804.

1,009 local cases

Among the cases are 919 local Covid-19 infections.

919 are infections in the community, while 90 are dormitory residents.

Of the newly infected, 321 are seniors who are above 60 years.

Three imported cases

There are three imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay- Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these, one was detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Condition of hospitalised cases

There are 873 Covid-19 cases currently warded in the hospital. Most are well and under observation.

There are currently 118 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 21 in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 116 are seniors above 60 years.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms is 98.1 per cent.

195 cases required oxygen supplementation, 19 had been in the ICU, and four died, of whom none was fully vaccinated.

Monitoring 16 active clusters

MOH is closely monitoring the following 16 active clusters.

Among these clusters, the cluster at Woodlands Care Home had nine new cases on Sep. 19.

The cluster grew through transmission amongst residents and staff. Of the total of 12 cases, 11 are residents and one is a staff.

Update on vaccination progress

As of Sep. 18, 82 per cent of the population has completed their full regimen/ received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 84 per cent has received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 8,944,060 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna), covering 4,574,522 individuals, with 4,449,437 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 183,202 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 87,054 individuals.

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin.

