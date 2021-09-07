Back

328 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 185 unlinked

Singapore has now reported 69,233 cases in total.

Andrew Koay | September 07, 2021, 06:32 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 332 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Tuesday (Sep. 7).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 69,233.

185 unlinked cases

There are 328 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.

91 are linked to previous cases and have already been placed on quarantine, while 52 are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance.

185 cases are currently unlinked.

There are four seniors above the age of 70 who are unvaccinated or partially unvaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

Four imported cases

In addition, there are four imported cases who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN), or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Two were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later tonight.

Daily case numbers in the past week:

Sep. 1: 180

Sep. 2: 191

Sep. 3: 219

Sep. 4: 259

Sep. 5: 191

Sep. 6: 241

Sep. 7: 332

