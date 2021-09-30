2 more Covid-19 deaths as S'pore reports 2,478 new cases on Sep. 30

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 2,478 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12 pm on Thursday (Sep. 30).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 96,521.

Two deaths

Two more unvaccinated seniors have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

One was a 79-year-old female Singapore Permanent Resident, and another was an 87-year-old female Singaporean.

Both had been unvaccinated against Covid-19 and had various underlying medical conditions.

In total, 95 people in Singapore have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

2,022 cases in the community

2,022 of the cases today are in the community, and 452 are in the migrant worker dormitories. The remaining four are imported.

Among the local cases, 535 are seniors who are above 60 years old.

Four imported cases

There are a total of four imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these, three were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while one developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Condition of hospitalised cases

As of 12pm on Sep. 30, 1,360 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

There are currently 204 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 34 are in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 197 are seniors above 60 years.

Over the last 28 days, 98.1 percent of local cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

443 cases required oxygen supplementation and 52 had been in the ICU.

Of these, 49.9 per cent were fully vaccinated and 50.1 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

37 have died, of whom 29.7 per cent were fully vaccinated and 70.3 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

15 active clusters

MOH is closely monitoring the following 15 active clusters:

Update on vaccination progress

As of Sep. 29, 82 per cent of Singapore's population has completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 9,183,076 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna), including 215,729 booster doses.

To date, MOH said that about 500,000 eligible seniors have been invited to receive their booster doses.

In total, 4,593,801 individuals have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4,484,783 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 197,155 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 100,012 individuals.

