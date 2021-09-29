8 more Covid-19 deaths as S'pore reports 2,268 new cases on Sep. 29

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 2,268 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Wednesday (Sep. 29).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 94,043.

Eight deaths

Eight more people have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Of these, five were male Singaporean and three were female Singaporeans. All were between the ages of 72 and 90 years old.

Amongst them, six had been unvaccinated against Covid-19, one had been partially vaccinated and one had been vaccinated. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.

In total, 93 people in Singapore have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

1,810 cases in the community

1,810 of the cases today are in the community, and 448 are in the migrant worker dormitories. The remaining 10 are imported.

Among the local cases, 510 are seniors who are above 60 years old.

10 imported cases

There are a total of 10 imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these, seven were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while three developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Condition of hospitalised cases

As of 12pm on Sep. 29, 1,335 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

There are currently 197 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 34 are in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 192 are seniors above 60 years.

Over the last 28 days, 98.1 percent of local cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

419 cases required oxygen supplementation and 52 had been in the ICU.

Of these, 50.3 per cent were fully vaccinated and 49.7 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

36 have died, of whom 30.6 per cent were fully vaccinated and 69.4 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

12 active clusters

MOH is closely monitoring the following 12 active clusters:

Update on vaccination progress

As of Sep. 28, 82 per cent of Singapore's population has completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 9,157,529 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna), including 196,211booster doses.

To date, MOH said that about 500,000 eligible seniors have been invited to receive their booster doses.

In total, 4,593,717 individuals have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4,482,167 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 195,791 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 98,772 individuals.

Top photo via Facebook / Singapore General Hospital.