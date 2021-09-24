Back

1,650 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 3 more deaths reported

There were 1,369 cases in the community, 277 cases in the migrant worker dormitories, and four imported cases.

Fiona Tan | September 24, 2021, 10:59 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 1,650 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Friday (Sep. 24).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 84,510.

There were 1,369 cases in the community, 277 cases in the migrant worker dormitories, and four imported cases. Amongst the local cases today are 391 seniors who are above 60 years.

Four imported cases

There are a total of four imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these, two were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Three deaths on Sep. 24

In addition, three more Covid-19 deaths were reported.

Case 72389, a 79-year-old male Singaporean, passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Sep. 24.

He tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Sep. 8.

He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of pulmonary hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Graves’ disease, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

Case 76190, an 83-year-old male Singaporean, also passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Sep. 24.

He tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Sep. 14.

He had been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of diabetes mellitus, restrictive lung disease, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia, all of which, together with his advanced age, made him more susceptible to severe illness, said the ministry.

Case 77456, an 86-year-old male Singaporean, also passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Sep. 24.

He tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Sep. 16.

He had been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, ischaemic heart disease, bronchiectasis and hypertension.

The ministry said that all of these, together with his advanced age, made him more susceptible to severe illness.

In total, 73 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Condition of hospitalised cases

There are 1,092 Covid-19 cases currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

There are currently 162 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 23 in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 151 are seniors above 60 years.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms is 98 per cent.

297 cases required oxygen supplementation and 32 had been in the ICU. Of these, 52.6 per cent were fully vaccinated and 47.4 per cent were unvaccinated/partially vaccinated.

16 have died, of whom 31.2 per cent were fully vaccinated and 68.8 per cent were unvaccinated/partially vaccinated.

Monitoring 10 active clusters

MOH is closely monitoring the following ten active clusters:

Update on vaccination progress

As of Sep. 23, 82 per cent of the population has completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 84 per cent has received at least one dose.

A total of 9,034,630 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna), covering 4,586,889 individuals, with 4,464,532 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 188,596 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 87,322 individuals.

New rules announced on Sep. 24:

