S'pore reports 3 deaths & 1,457 new Covid-19 cases on Sep. 22, 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 1,457 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Wednesday (Sep. 22).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 81,356.

Three deaths

Case 70252, a 65-year-old male Singaporean, passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Sep. 22.

He tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Sep. 1.

He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of diabetes mellitus, end stage renal failure and hypertension.

Case 74791, a 90-year-old female Singaporean, has passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Sep. 21.

She tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Sep. 13.

She had been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of stroke, asthma, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia which, together with her advanced age, made her more susceptible to severe illness.

Case 75271, a 50-year-old male Singaporean, has passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Sep. 21.

He tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Sep. 13. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had no known medical conditions.

In total, 68 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

1,453 local cases

There are 1,453 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection in Singapore, with 1,277 in the community and 176 in the migrant worker dormitories.

Amongst the local cases today are 389 seniors who are above 60 years.

Four imported cases

There are a total of four imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these, three were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while one developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Condition of hospitalised cases

There are 1,083 Covid-19 cases currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

There are currently 145 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 19 in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 134 are seniors above 60 years.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms is 97.9 per cent.

260 cases required oxygen supplementation and 25 had been in the ICU. Of these, 54 per cent were fully vaccinated and 46 per cent were unvaccinated/partially vaccinated.

11 have died, of whom 27.3 per cent were fully vaccinated and 72.7 per cent were unvaccinated/partially vaccinated.

Monitoring 12 active clusters

MOH is closely monitoring the following 12 active clusters.

Update on vaccination progress

As of Sep. 21, 82 per cent of the population has completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 84 per cent has received at least one dose.

A total of 8,990,844 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna) have been administered, covering 4,582,020 individuals, with 4,459,445 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 186,019 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 87,177 individuals.

