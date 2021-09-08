Back

347 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore

Further updates will be shared by MOH tonight.

Jean Chien Tay | September 08, 2021, 06:29 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 349 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Wednesday (Sep. 8).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 69,582.

347 new locally transmitted cases

There are 347 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Amongst the cases are three seniors above 70 years who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

Two imported cases

In addition, there are two imported cases who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN), or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later tonight.

Daily case numbers in the past week

Sep. 2: 191

Sep. 3: 219

Sep. 4: 259

Sep. 5: 191

Sep. 6: 241

Sep. 7: 332

Sep. 8: 349

