347 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 349 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Wednesday (Sep. 8).
This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 69,582.
347 new locally transmitted cases
There are 347 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.
Amongst the cases are three seniors above 70 years who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.
Two imported cases
In addition, there are two imported cases who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN), or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.
Further updates will be shared by MOH later tonight.
Daily case numbers in the past week
Sep. 2: 191
Sep. 3: 219
Sep. 4: 259
Sep. 5: 191
Sep. 6: 241
Sep. 7: 332
Sep. 8: 349
Follow and listen to our podcast here
Top image via Jeremy Kwok/Unsplash
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.