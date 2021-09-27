2 deaths & 1,647 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 27

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 1,647 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Monday (Sep. 27).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 89,539.

Two deaths

Two more cases have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

They are Case 74761, an 80-year-old female Singaporean, and Case 88258, a 74-year-old male Singaporean.

Both of them had been vaccinated against Covid-19, but had various underlying medical conditions.

In total, 80 people in Singapore have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

1,280 cases in the community

1,280 of the cases today are in the community, and 362 are in the migrant worker dormitories.

Amongst the local cases, 335 are seniors who are above 60 years old.

Five imported cases

There are a total of five imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these, four were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while one developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Condition of hospitalised cases

As of 12pm on Sep. 27, 1,288 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

There are currently 194 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 27 are in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 185 are seniors above 60 years.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms is 98 per cent.

382 cases required oxygen supplementation and 41 had been in the ICU.

Of these, 51.3 per cent were fully vaccinated and 48.7 per cent were unvaccinated/partially vaccinated.

23 have died, of whom 34.8 per cent were fully vaccinated and 65.2 per cent were unvaccinated/partially vaccinated.

Monitoring nine active clusters

MOH is closely monitoring the following nine active clusters:

Update on vaccination progress

As of Sep. 26, 82 per cent of Singapore's population has completed their full regimen/ received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 9,114,751 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna), covering 4,592,993 individuals, with 4,475,491 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 192,119 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 88,524 individuals.

Top image from JurongHealth Campus/FB.