S’pore reports 57th Covid-19 death, 457 new cases

Today's update.

Syahindah Ishak | September 09, 2021, 11:47 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 457 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Thursday (Sep. 9).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 70,039.

450 local cases

Among the cases are 450 local Covid-19 infections.

108 of them are seniors who are above 60 years old.

Seven imported cases

There are also seven imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these, three were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while four developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

57th death

Case 65,636, a 62-year-old male Singaporean, has passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Sep. 6, 2021.

He had been conveyed to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for an unrelated medical condition on July 20 and tested positive for Covid-19 infection on July 21.

He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of cancer and bronchiectasis.

In total, 57 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection in Singapore.

Condition of hospitalised cases

As of 12pm on Sep. 9, 2021, 664 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

There are currently 26 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and seven are in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 28 are seniors above 60 years.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated people who became severely ill or died is 5.2 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is 0.8 per cent.

11 active clusters

MOH is closely monitoring 11 active clusters in Singapore.

Update on vaccination progress

As of Sep. 8, 81 per cent of Singapore's population have completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 83 per cent have received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 8,823,534 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna), covering 4,544,155 individuals, with 4,396,578 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 175,027 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 86,379 individuals.

Top image via se1217/Google Maps.

