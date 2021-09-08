Back

93-year-old woman with diabetes, kidney disease is S'pore's 56th Covid-19 fatality

She had a history of diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

Fiona Tan | September 08, 2021, 11:44 PM

A 93 year-old female Singaporean, Case 71194, has passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Sep. 8, 2021.

Developed symptoms on Sep. 2

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the woman had developed symptoms on Sep. 2.

She was then conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on Sep. 5, where she tested positive for Covid-19.

MOH said that she had a history of diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia. The woman had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

In total, 56 people in Singapore have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Change in format of Covid-19 updates

The Ministry of Health announced on Sep. 8 a revamp of its daily releases, with a focus on the number of cases hospitalised with severe illness, and large emerging clusters.

The ministry added that it will no longer present a detailed report on Singapore’s vaccination progress. It will also no longer provide information on the number of linked/unlinked case as this is not relevant to the country’s strategy of living with Covid-19.

From Sep. 9, the ministry will start announcing Covid-19 updates once a day instead of twice daily.

