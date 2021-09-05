Back

Total of 469 Covid-19 cases linked to 8 bus interchange clusters in S’pore

The full update.

Guan Zhen Tan | September 05, 2021, 11:53 PM

Events

Klook Comedy and Musical Events

21 August 2021 - 19 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Out of the new Covid-19 cases reported on Sep. 5, 32 were found to be linked to eight bus interchange clusters:

  1. Tampines Bus Interchange (two new cases, total 35 cases)

  2. Boon Lay Bus Interchange (nine new cases, total 113 cases)

  3. Toa Payoh Bus Interchange (13 new cases, total 150 cases)

  4. Clementi Bus Interchange (three new cases, total 39 cases)

  5. Punngol Bus Interchange (one new case, total 37 cases)

  6. Sengkang Bus Interchange (one new case, total 27 cases)

  7. Bishan Bus Interchange (two new cases, total 32 cases)

  8. Jurong East Bus Interchange (one new case, total 36 cases)

In total, 469 Covid-19 cases have been linked to these eight bus interchange clusters.

55 active clusters in total

No new clusters were identified in today's update.

Seven clusters have closed.

There are currently 55 clusters, ranging between three and 1,155 infections.

Six new cases have been linked to the Changi General Hospital cluster, which has now a total of 46 cases.

10 new cases have also been linked to the Bugis Junction cluster, which has now grown to 276 cases.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 191 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore.

186 of them are locally-transmitted, while five were imported.

90 cases are currently unlinked.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 68,660.

Overall increase in community cases

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from 634 cases in the week before to 1,233 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from 133 cases in the week before to 500 cases in the past week.

The 7-day moving average number of all linked community cases and all unlinked community cases are 104.7 and 71.4 respectively.

Condition of hospitalised cases

653 cases are currently warded in hospital.

There are currently 24 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and five in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 22 are seniors above 60 years, of whom 11 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Vaccination update

As of Sep. 5, a total of 81 per cent of the population has completed their full regimen or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 83 per cent has received at least one dose.

Top image via Bharath Ghanta/Google Maps

Follow and listen to our podcast here

S'pore citizen unemployment rate hits 3.9%, up for first time in 10 months in July 2021

Citizen and resident unemployment rates rose by 0.2%.

September 06, 2021, 12:30 PM

Foodies still queue at original Hawker Chan in Chinatown Complex after it lost Michelin Star

Foodies vote with their wallets even as Michelin stars come and go.

September 06, 2021, 12:18 PM

I tried wearing the new 3M 9513 Particulate Respirator KN95 & it was 9513 times better than wearing a regular mask

Protects against dust, germs, allergens and more.

September 06, 2021, 11:52 AM

S'pore neighbour allegedly causes fire after burning incense & offerings along HDB corridor

The neighbour has allegedly been burning incense along the corridor since 2019.

September 06, 2021, 09:45 AM

Taliban dictate university women cover faces & impose other rules to police women's bodies

Women must also wait for men to leave university first.

September 06, 2021, 04:00 AM

Stefanie Sun's agency denies rumours she's on China celeb ban list

The circulating list had gone viral online.

September 05, 2021, 09:08 PM

Cat mews pitifully at locked gates of empty Tampines HDB unit

:'(

September 05, 2021, 08:24 PM

Woman, 74, found dead in Bedok HDB flat, police called after neighbours noticed foul smell

A neighbour of the deceased said that she had not seen her in almost two weeks.

September 05, 2021, 07:09 PM

186 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 90 unlinked

Further updates will be given later tonight.

September 05, 2021, 06:03 PM

Large group of cyclists seen along Jalan Bahar, some hogging 2 out of 3 lanes

The driver eventually moved to the extreme right lane.

September 05, 2021, 05:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.