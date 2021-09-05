Total of 469 Covid-19 cases linked to 8 bus interchange clusters in S’pore

Out of the new Covid-19 cases reported on Sep. 5, 32 were found to be linked to eight bus interchange clusters:

Tampines Bus Interchange (two new cases, total 35 cases) Boon Lay Bus Interchange (nine new cases, total 113 cases) Toa Payoh Bus Interchange (13 new cases, total 150 cases) Clementi Bus Interchange (three new cases, total 39 cases) Punngol Bus Interchange (one new case, total 37 cases) Sengkang Bus Interchange (one new case, total 27 cases) Bishan Bus Interchange (two new cases, total 32 cases) Jurong East Bus Interchange (one new case, total 36 cases)

In total, 469 Covid-19 cases have been linked to these eight bus interchange clusters.

55 active clusters in total

No new clusters were identified in today's update.

Seven clusters have closed.

There are currently 55 clusters, ranging between three and 1,155 infections.

Six new cases have been linked to the Changi General Hospital cluster, which has now a total of 46 cases.

10 new cases have also been linked to the Bugis Junction cluster, which has now grown to 276 cases.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 191 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore.

186 of them are locally-transmitted, while five were imported.

90 cases are currently unlinked.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 68,660.

Overall increase in community cases

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from 634 cases in the week before to 1,233 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from 133 cases in the week before to 500 cases in the past week.

The 7-day moving average number of all linked community cases and all unlinked community cases are 104.7 and 71.4 respectively.

Condition of hospitalised cases

653 cases are currently warded in hospital.

There are currently 24 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and five in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 22 are seniors above 60 years, of whom 11 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Vaccination update

As of Sep. 5, a total of 81 per cent of the population has completed their full regimen or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 83 per cent has received at least one dose.

Top image via Bharath Ghanta/Google Maps

