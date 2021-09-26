1,939 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 26, 2 more deaths reported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 1,939 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Saturday (Sep. 25).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 87,892.

Two deaths

Two people have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Case 82792, a 97 year-old female Singaporean, has passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Sep. 25. She tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Sep. 18. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of hyperlipidaemia.

Case 87418, a 69 year-old female Singaporean, has passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Sep. 24. She tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Sep. 24. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of hypertension.

In total, 78 people have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

1,536 cases in the community

Among the cases are 1,536 Covid-19 infections in the community, and 398 in the migrant worker dormitories.

Amongst the local cases today are 417 seniors who are above 60 years.

Five imported cases

There are a total of five imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay- Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these, two were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while three developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Condition of hospitalised cases

As of 12pm on Sep. 26, 1,203 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

There are currently 172 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 30 in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 168 are seniors above 60 years.

Over the last 28 days, of the 20,439 infected individuals, 98.0 per cent had no or mild symptoms, 1.7 per cent required oxygen supplementation, 0.2 per cent required ICU care, and 0.1 per cent has died.

Monitoring 10 active clusters

MOH is closely monitoring the following 10 active clusters:

Update on vaccination progress

As of Sep. 25, 82 per cent of Singapore's population has completed their full regimen/ received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 9,095,290 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna), covering 4,591,847 individuals, with 4,473,746 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 191,709 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 88,301 individuals.

Top image by Tobiasjo/Getty Images

