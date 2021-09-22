Back

S'pore reports 3 deaths & 1,178 new Covid-19 cases on Sep. 21, 2021

The reported deaths are Singaporeans aged 62, 74, and 83.

Zi Shan Kow | September 22, 2021, 12:23 AM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 1,178 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Tuesday (Sep. 21).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 79,899.

Three deaths

Case 66111

Case 66111 is a 62-year-old female Singaporean who passed away from complications due to Covid-19 on Sep. 20, 2021.

She tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Jul. 23 and was admitted to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital the next day.

She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

Case 72610

Case 72610 is a 74-year-old male Singaporean who passed away from complications due to Covid-19 on September 19, 2021.

He was admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Aug. 31 for an unrelated medical condition and tested negative for Covid-19 upon admission.

Another test taken on Sep. 9 came back positive for Covid-19 infection.

He had been partially vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of chronic kidney disease, diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

Case 76425

Case 76425 is a 83-year-old male Singaporean who passed away from complications due to Covid-19 on Sep. 20 2021.

He was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on Sep. 15 with symptoms, and tested positive for Covid-19 infection on the same day.

He had been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, recurrent aspiration pneumonia, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia which, together with his advanced age, made him more susceptible to severe illness.

In total, 65 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection in Singapore.

1,173 local cases

1,038 are infections in the community, while 135 are dormitory residents.

Among today's cases, 311 are seniors who are above 60 years.

Five imported cases

There are five imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these, three were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Condition of hospitalised cases

There are 1,109 Covid-19 cases currently warded in the hospital. Most are well and under observation.

There are currently 147 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 17 in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 135 are seniors above 60 years.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms is 97.9 per cent.

246 cases required oxygen supplementation, and 23 had been in the ICU. Of these, 54.3 per cent were fully vaccinated and 45.7 per cent were unvaccinated/ partially vaccinated.

Eight have died, of whom 25 per cent were fully vaccinated and 75 per cent were unvaccinated/partially vaccinated.

Monitoring nine active clusters

MOH is closely monitoring the following nine active clusters.

Update on vaccination progress

As of Sep. 20, 82 per cent of the population has completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 84 per cent has received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 8,976,010 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna), covering 4,578,704 individuals, with 4,455,536 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 184,864 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 87,125 individuals.

Top image by Mandy How.

