2,236 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 28, 5 deaths reported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 2,236 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Tuesday (Sep. 28).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 91,775.

Five deaths

Five more people have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Of these, four were male Singaporeans aged 74 (Case 79,048), 73 (Case 79,829), 69 (Case 89,396), and 79 years (Case 89,975).

One was a female Singaporean aged 77 years (Case 76,917).

Amongst them, two had been unvaccinated against Covid-19, one had been partially vaccinated and two had been vaccinated. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.

In total, 85 people in Singapore have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

1,711 cases in the community

1,711 of the cases today are in the community, and 515 are in the migrant worker dormitories. The remaining 10 are imported.

Among the local cases, 483 are seniors who are above 60 years old.

10 imported cases

There are a total of 10 imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these, six were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while four developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Condition of hospitalised cases

As of 12pm on Sep. 28, 1,325 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

There are currently 209 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 30 are in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 201 are seniors above 60 years.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms is 98 per cent.

408 cases required oxygen supplementation and 47 had been in the ICU.

Of these, 50,1 per cent were fully vaccinated and 49.9 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

28 have died, of whom 35.7 per cent were fully vaccinated and 64.3 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

11 active clusters

MOH is closely monitoring the following 11 active clusters:

Update on vaccination progress

As of Sep. 27, 82 per cent of Singapore's population has completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 9,128,419 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna), including 172,090 booster doses.

To date, MOH said that about 500,000 eligible seniors have been invited to receive their booster doses.

In total, 4,593,439 individuals have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4,480,474 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 194,270 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 97,311 individuals.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top photo via Facebook / Tan Tock Seng Hospital.