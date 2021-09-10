Back

80-year-old S'porean man is the 58th Covid-19 death, 568 locally transmitted cases reported on Sep. 10, 2021

Tonight's update in full.

Lean Jinghui | September 10, 2021, 11:45 PM

Case 72,986, an 80-year-old male Singaporean, has passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Sep. 10, 2021.

He had developed symptoms on Sep. 4, and tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Sep. 9 after being admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

He had been partially vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of diabetes mellitus, heart failure, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

In total, 58 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

568 local cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 573 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Friday (Sep. 10).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 70,612.

Among the cases are 568 local Covid-19 infections.

127 of them are seniors who are above 60 years old.

Five imported cases

There are five imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these, three were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Condition of hospitalised cases

As of 12pm on Sep. 10, 2021, 689 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

There are currently 25 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and six are in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 27 are seniors above 60 years.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated people who became severely ill or died is 4.5 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is 0.7 per cent.

10 active clusters

MOH is closely monitoring 10 active clusters in Singapore, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Update on vaccination progress

As of Sep. 9, 81 per cent of Singapore's population have completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 83 per cent have received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 8,832,468 doses doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna), covering 4,547,903 individuals, with 4,401,020 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 175,974 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 86,487 individuals.

