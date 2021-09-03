Back

Seniors above 60 in S'pore to get 3rd mRNA vaccine shot

Both groups of people are at greater risk of severe illness from Covid-19.

Jason Fan | September 03, 2021, 06:56 PM

Events

Klook Comedy and Musical Events

21 August 2021 - 19 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) will commence a Covid-19 booster programme for two groups of people in Singapore, after receiving advice from the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination (EC19V).

This was announced the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) during a virtual press conference on Friday (Sep. 3).

For immunocompromised individuals and seniors

The booster programme will apply to two groups of people:

  1. Persons who are moderately to severely immunocompromised

  2. Persons who are aged above 60 years old, and residents of aged care facilities

According to the MTF, immunocompromised persons have a blunted immune response to vaccination, and are also at higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19.

These individuals are recommended to receive a third dose of the same mRNA vaccine two months after their second dose, as part of their primary course of vaccination.

This is to ensure that they start off with an adequate protective immune response to vaccination.

In addition, seniors are also at risk of severe Covid-19 infection, and may develop a lower immune response from their two-dose vaccination regimen.

Many seniors were also vaccinated earlier compared to the rest of the population, so there is an expected decline of their Covid-19 immunity over time.

As a result, seniors should receive a booster dose of Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR) mRNA vaccine six to nine months after having completed their primary course of vaccination regimen.

For the time being, this includes the Pfizer-BionTech Comirnaty and Moderna vaccines.

This is to ensure that they receive higher levels of protection and continued high levels of protection against severe disease, as well as to reduce the possibility of spikes in infections.

Booster shots aligned to vaccination measures in other countries

According to MTF, the addition dose recommendations for the two sub-groups of people are aligned to the vaccination measures adopted in other countries, such as Israel and Germany.

The US Food and Drug Administration has also approved a third dose of Covid-19 vaccine for immunocompromised individuals, and is considering its recommendation for seniors.

With the first batch of seniors aged above 60 having completed their second doses around March 2021, they will be eligible for the third dose within the month of September.

More details on the implementation of the booster shot will be announced later.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Unsplash.

11 new Covid-19 cases linked to Changi General Hospital, forming new cluster

More community cases this week.

September 03, 2021, 11:32 PM

New Zealand extremist shot dead in 60 seconds after stabbing 6 people in supermarket

Six people are injured, three of whom are believed to be "seriously injured".

September 03, 2021, 07:46 PM

M'sians plead for cinemas to reopen so they can watch 'Spiderman' & 'Shang-Chi'

The Malaysian Minister for Communications and Multimedia has responded.

September 03, 2021, 07:29 PM

Man, 67, jailed 5 days for slapping & punching boy, 12, for cycling along Hougang pathway

The man told the boy cycling is not allowed on the track, even though it is.

September 03, 2021, 07:09 PM

S'pore public can pay & go to any 20 quick test centres, Covid-19 result can be used for mass events

Starting Oct. 1, 2021, if you need a supervised test.

September 03, 2021, 06:54 PM

216 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 109 unlinked

Further updates will be given later tonight.

September 03, 2021, 06:18 PM

Police arrest M'sian man who allegedly robbed Woodlands pawnshop & gambled away loot in 1 day

The man tried to evade detection by escaping via various modes of transport such as bus, taxi and motorcycle.

September 03, 2021, 06:14 PM

Eggslut finally comes to Scotts Square on Sep. 9, 2021

No egg puns in this article, feel free to click in.

September 03, 2021, 05:42 PM

S$69 1-for-1 Universal Studios S'pore adult tickets every Friday in Sept. 2021

Deal better than no deal.

September 03, 2021, 05:13 PM

Afghan boy, 5, who fled Kabul, dies after eating poisonous mushrooms in Poland

The boy had eaten the mushrooms a day after arriving in Poland.

September 03, 2021, 04:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.