Get ready for hotpot & bubble tea with Taiwanese hotpot chain opening at Suntec City in Dec. 2021

Coming soon.

Siti Hawa | Karen Lui | September 06, 2021, 06:33 PM

Coucou Hot Pot is coming to Singapore.

We've honestly never heard of it before this, but it's a restaurant specialising in Taiwanese-style hotpot and bubble tea, which is a great combination—hence this article.

It does, however, seem pretty popular overseas, with outlets in Shanghai, Beijing and Hong Kong

A quick search online shows that it was founded in 2016, and since grown to become an "online celebrity hot pot restaurant".

The Singapore branch will be located on Level 3 of Suntec City, and its hoarding indicates that the opening is due in December.

Photo by Zhangxin Zheng

Photo by Zhangxin Zheng

Here's an artist's impression of what the outlet will look like:

Photo via Coucou Hot Pot/Instagram

Photo via Coucou Hot Pot

The outlet looks pretty sizeable, based on its floor plan:

Photo via Coucou Hot Pot

Going by its restaurants elsewhere, it seems like we can expect a pretty posh place.

Photo via Coucou Hot Pot

Photo via Coucou Hot Pot

Photo via Coucou Hot Pot

Photo via Coucou Hot Pot

Menu

While the full menu for its Singapore outlet has not been released, the restaurant has revealed some of the dishes that will be available.

Wagyu platter comprising different cuts of A4 Japanese Wagyu, for instance:

Photo via Coucou Hot Pot

And a seafood selection warship, which sees a Boston lobster paired with abalone, razor clams and more shellfish.

Photo via Coucou Hot Pot

Other seafood options:

Photo via Coucou Hot Pot

Photo via Coucou Hot Pot

As well as meat:

Photo via Coucou Hot Pot

Photo via Coucou Hot Pot

To give you a better idea of the price range, here's a look at the Hong Kong menu, which offers a set menu for two and four people.

The set menu for two persons is priced at HKD698 (S$128.90):

Photo via Coucou Hot Pot HK/Facebook

On the other hand, the set menu for four persons is priced at HKD1288 (S$222.30):

Photo via Coucou Hot Pot HK/Facebook

It might not be the same in Singapore, but it appears to be around Haidilao's pricing, judging by the overseas menu.

Beverages

Some of the beverages you can order at Coucou Hot Pot's Singapore outlet include Taiwan tea, Taiwan bubble tea and Taiwan beer.

Photo via Coucou Hot Pot

Watch out for updates on Coucou Hot Pot's opening via its Instagram page here.

Top photos via Coucou Hot Pot

