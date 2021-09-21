Back

Coffee Bean S'pore sells Mickey or Minnie Mouse carrier with drink for S$15.90

Cute.

Siti Hawa | September 21, 2021, 04:10 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Singapore has introduced Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse drink carriers.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse drink carriers

Each drink carrier is priced at S$15.90 and comes with soft fabric handles, featuring Mickey and Minnie's stuffed gloves on each side.

Photo via The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Photo via The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The carrier is washable and reusable, and can withstand up to 3kg in weight.

Photo via Isabella Chanel Jianyang/Facebook

Free drink with purchase at Plaza Singapura outlet

Photo via Vivien Teo/Facebook

According to a post in Facebook group Daiso & Lobang Lovers SG, customers can receive a free drink of their choice when they purchase any of the two carriers at Coffee Bean's outlet at Plaza Singapura.

When asked, a staff at Coffee Bean's Plaza Singapura's outlet confirmed that customers can opt for a small drink of their choice when they purchase a Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse carrier.

We also called two other outlets (Esplanade and Great World City) and they confirmed that customers will get a free drink when they purchase a carrier.

Where to purchase it

The carriers are available at The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf stores islandwide in limited quantities.

It is not applicable with any promotions or discounts.

View the full list of outlets here.

Top photos via Vivien Teo/Facebook and @_croissant.wy_/Instagram

WP's Jamus Lim makes a case for S'pore to go maskless outdoors

Commenters were both for and against it.

September 21, 2021, 04:03 PM

S'porean husband & Thai wife sell Phuket-style dry rice porridge at Lavender coffee shop

Moo means pork in Thai.

September 21, 2021, 03:52 PM

Homeless woman, 60, stays next to Toa Payoh waste collection point after positive Covid-19 result

The police has since responded to the matter.

September 21, 2021, 03:33 PM

Man, 30, charged for racist attack on S'porean woman in Choa Chu Kang

The alleged attack has been condemned by leaders in Singapore.

September 21, 2021, 02:53 PM

US lifting travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign travellers in November

Foreign nationals will need to present proof of vaccination before travel.

September 21, 2021, 02:50 PM

Police investigating 44 people after tipoff about unlicensed KTV in industrial area on New Year's Day 2021

Police found them allegedly consuming alcohol and socialising.

September 21, 2021, 01:28 PM

S'porean shares amazing shot of bright moon, lightning & iridescent clouds captured at night near Marina Bay

Nature works in mysterious, but wonderful, ways.

September 21, 2021, 12:50 PM

101,000 doses of Sinovac arrive in S'pore, will be available in clinics soon

The vaccine came in through the special access route.

September 21, 2021, 12:33 PM

Ex-actor Xie Shao Guang, 60, meets Pan Ling Ling at vegetarian restaurant in Novena

Long time no see.

September 21, 2021, 12:24 PM

TikTok users in China aged 14 & younger restricted to 40 minutes of usage per day

After game-time restrictions were announced several weeks earlier.

September 21, 2021, 12:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.