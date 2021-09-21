Coffee Bean S'pore sells Mickey or Minnie Mouse carrier with drink for S$15.90

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Singapore has introduced Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse drink carriers.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse drink carriers

Each drink carrier is priced at S$15.90 and comes with soft fabric handles, featuring Mickey and Minnie's stuffed gloves on each side.

The carrier is washable and reusable, and can withstand up to 3kg in weight.

Free drink with purchase at Plaza Singapura outlet

According to a post in Facebook group Daiso & Lobang Lovers SG, customers can receive a free drink of their choice when they purchase any of the two carriers at Coffee Bean's outlet at Plaza Singapura.

When asked, a staff at Coffee Bean's Plaza Singapura's outlet confirmed that customers can opt for a small drink of their choice when they purchase a Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse carrier.

We also called two other outlets (Esplanade and Great World City) and they confirmed that customers will get a free drink when they purchase a carrier.

Where to purchase it

The carriers are available at The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf stores islandwide in limited quantities.

It is not applicable with any promotions or discounts.

View the full list of outlets here.

Top photos via Vivien Teo/Facebook and @_croissant.wy_/Instagram