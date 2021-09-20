Back

Clown seen outside primary school in Bedok, allegedly offered child S$1,000 to follow him

Stay vigilant and do not follow strangers.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 20, 2021, 01:11 PM

Parents of a few primary schools in the east were alerted to a man, who dressed up as a clown, and approached students asking them to follow him.

The man allegedly offered S$1,000 to a student to follow him, but this cannot be confirmed.

According to a screen shot circulating online, the man once approached a girl from Angsana Primary School.

Fortunately, the girl sought help from one of the parents at the bus stop.

Screenshot via Mothership reader.

A photo circulating online showed the supposed "clown" sighted near a bus stop outside Temasek Primary School:

via Mothership reader.

A letter issued by Tao Nan School on Sep. 20 seen by Mothership also wrote that the police would like to alert parents of "persons dressed as clowns seen loitering around primary schools and requesting them to follow them".

The advisory urged parents and students to alert the school and police immediately if they see any suspicious characters around the school premises.

Marketing gimmick?

There have been accounts that suggested that this could be a marketing gimmick from a company that promotes public speaking classes.

A parent shared on Sep. 15 that he and some other parents were given flyers distributed by a man who dressed up as a clown outside Angsana Primary School.

He did not find the man to have malicious intentions and urged the public to let the police investigate before jumping to conclusions.

Multiple police reports lodged, investigations ongoing

In response to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed that multiple reports have been lodged regarding persons allegedly dressed as clowns and approaching children at various primary schools.

The police added that members of the public are advised to stay away from strangers and to report any suspicious persons or activities to the police.

The police said they are verifying the facts with an education centre on their alleged involvement in the incidents.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Mothership readers

