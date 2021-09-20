Back

Mom's Touch S'pore releases chocolate spicy fried chicken for Halloween

Hello police hello doctor hello God.

Mandy How | September 20, 2021, 04:55 PM

Korean fast food chain Mom's Touch has come up with a sweet-savoury combination that we may or may not need: chocolate fried chicken.

Not just fried chicken, but spicy fried chicken.

The item is found in two new set meals for Halloween 2021:

  • Bloody Burger Set (S$10.50): Spicy thigh burger, spicy chocolate chicken, coke

  • Freaky Chicken Set (S$9.50): Spicy chocolate chicken, coleslaw, coke

Photo by Guan Zhen Tan

The limited time items are only available from Sep 17 - Nov. 1, 2021, at all three outlets—Paya Lebar Quarter (#01-37), Eastwood Centre (#01-03) and The Centrepoint (#B1-07).

The relatively new item has not seen any online reviews at time of writing, and the inside of the chicken remains a mystery.

From the look of promotional materials, however, the exterior consists of a chocolate coating with a sprinkling of what looks like almonds.

Image via Mom's Touch

Alright.

Top image by Guan Zhen Tan

