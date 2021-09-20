Mom's Touch S'pore releases chocolate spicy fried chicken for Halloween

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Korean fast food chain Mom's Touch has come up with a sweet-savoury combination that we may or may not need: chocolate fried chicken.
Not just fried chicken, but spicy fried chicken.
The item is found in two new set meals for Halloween 2021:
- Bloody Burger Set (S$10.50): Spicy thigh burger, spicy chocolate chicken, coke
- Freaky Chicken Set (S$9.50): Spicy chocolate chicken, coleslaw, coke
The limited time items are only available from Sep 17 - Nov. 1, 2021, at all three outlets—Paya Lebar Quarter (#01-37), Eastwood Centre (#01-03) and The Centrepoint (#B1-07).
The relatively new item has not seen any online reviews at time of writing, and the inside of the chicken remains a mystery.
From the look of promotional materials, however, the exterior consists of a chocolate coating with a sprinkling of what looks like almonds.
Alright.
Top image by Guan Zhen Tan
