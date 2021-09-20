China & Russia pledge to work together in Afghanistan to promote peace

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, have agreed to work together to ensure that violence and instability in Afghanistan stay within its borders.

Essential to maintain "peace and stability"

Speaking virtually at a meeting last Friday (Sep. 17), both leaders said they plan to cooperate on Afghanistan by sharing intelligence and holding frequent discussions, the Financial Times reported.

The meeting was attended by the heads of state of the China-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Xi said as Afghanistan's neighbours, who have shared stakes and security, it is "essential to play together and jointly uphold peace and stability".

Agreeing with Xi that cooperation among regional governments in sharing information on terrorist organisations, Putin added that such collaboration to ensure peace is especially important given "the sharpening of an already turbulent situation in Afghanistan".

China and Russia are close neighbours with Afghanistan

Afghanistan is flanked by China to the east, and Russia to the north.

Both China and Russia want to be sure that Afghanistan's instability after the U.S. withdrawal does not cross into their borders.

In addition, political stability in Afghanistan is preferred by China to help secure its economic projects, Foreign Policy pointed out.

Both countries have reached out to the Taliban, with China expressing its interest in extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor -- a project under the Belt and Road Initiative -- to Afghanistan, and donating food supplies and Covid-19 vaccines.

Taliban has also called China their "most important partner", who is "ready to invest and rebuild" Afghanistan, NBC News reported.

Taliban is here to stay, takeover a "reality" they have to work with

On the other hand, Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan had met with Taliban officials within two days after the group took over Kabul on Aug. 15.

Putin had also said on Aug. 20 that the Taliban's takeover of "almost the entire territory of the country" was a "political reality" they had to work with, CNN reported. "One must proceed from these realities, preventing the collapse of the Afghan state," he said.

Both China and Russia had also expressed their hope that the Taliban would restore order in the country, and follow through its promises to not allow terrorists to spill into neighbouring countries.

Analysts have also opined that despite having their respective goals in the region -- Russia is said to want to be the main provider of security in Central Asia, and for China, the US$1 trillion (S$1.35 trillion) worth of untapped minerals present massive opportunity -- both countries appeared to have sorted out their roles, with Russia focusing on security, and China on the economic aspect.

