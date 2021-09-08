China says it will 'join hands with all progressive forces' & work to bring peace for humanity

China will safeguard the core role of the United Nations (UN) in international affairs, unite with "all progressive forces in the world", and "work tirelessly" to advance peace and development for humanity, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday, Sep. 8, official state-run media Xinhua reported.

Wang, who's also the country's state councillor, was speaking at a virtual seminar to commemorate what China called the "50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in the UN".

Elaborating on the occasion, Wang said that in 1971, the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758 with "an overwhelming majority, restoring all the lawful rights to the PRC in the UN", according to China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Calling the move a "landmark" in history, Wang said it signified that the UN had "truly become the most universal, representative and authoritative inter-governmental organisation".

Taiwan calling for its inclusion in UN

Wang's remarks came after Taiwan renewed its call for the UN to allow Taiwan to take part in the UN system.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chief Secretary Lily Hsu called for Taiwan's diplomatic allies to speak out in support of Taiwan's inclusion in the UN, Focus Taiwan reported.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu has also reiterated that Taiwan can play a constructive role in the UN system, given the self-ruled island's response to the pandemic -- Taiwan has reported a steady drop in Covid-19 cases since May 15, when it reported more than 100 cases in a single day.

As the UN convenes its annual general assembly on Sep. 14, the topic is expected to be raised.

What happened in 1971?

Although the Republic of China (ROC) was one of the four founding members of the UN since 1945 and a permanent member of the UN Security Council, it was expelled from the UN in 1971 when the government of the PRC was recognised as the only legitimate representative of China to the UN.

The move was supported by then-President Richard Nixon, who wished to improve relations with China to resolve the Vietnam War and counter the influence of the Soviet Union.

Since the ROC lost its seat, it was subsequently isolated from the international system, with only 15 countries recognising the ROC as the legitimate government of China as of September 2021.

The 193-member international organisation currently views the PRC in Beijing as having the right to speak for the island, despite the PRC never controlling the island before.

Taiwan's view

Taiwan has disputed Beijing's authority over itself, with its Foreign Minister Joseph Wu rejecting China's citing of the 1971 UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 as legal basis for Taiwan's exclusion.

He further argued that the language of the resolution simply addressed China's representation in the UN, and does not authorise the PRC to represent Taiwan in the UN.

Taiwan has also protested against the alleged discrimination by the UN against Taiwanese nationals, who have complained of being barred from entering the compounds of the UN headquarters in New York.

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York Director James Lee said that when Taiwan was a member of the UN Security Council, it "never blocked mainland Chinese passport holders from entering the UN premises", Taipei Times reported.

