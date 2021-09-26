Back

Huge crowd passionately sing Chinese national song at Shenzhen airport to welcome Huawei CFO home

Kayla Wong | September 26, 2021, 03:37 PM

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou has received a hero's welcome when she landed in Shenzhen's Bao'an International Airport on Saturday night, Sep. 25.

Speaking to the press immediately after alighting from the plane, she said, "I'm now finally home after 1,000 days of suffering."

Released from nearly three years of house arrest in Canada after reaching an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to drop the extradition request agains her in exchange for what the U.S. said was her admission to some wrongdoing, China has in turn reciprocated by releasing two Canadians whom they held shortly after Meng was detained.

Meng's lawyer, however, has maintained that she had not pleaded guilty, CGTN reported.

Hundreds of well wishers showed up at the airport in Shenzhen to express their support for Meng, whose return was described by state media as a "touching homecoming" and "a diplomatic triumph against America".

Breaking out into the country's national song "March of the Volunteers", which calls for those who "refuse to be slaves" to rise up, the crowd's nationalistic outburst presented a united front against a perceived act of injustice by the U.S. government.

They sang other patriotic songs in unison too.

Several members of the public unfurled banners which carried messages of admiration and support for Meng and Huawei.

A banner read, "Respect to Meng Wanzhou, thanks for your hard work!"

Chinese online touched at the nationalistic display

Commenting on popular microblogging platform Weibo, many Chinese voiced their support for Meng as well, and said they felt extremely touched at the mass display of patriotism for the country.

"This really makes people cry."

"Madam Meng has grace, humility and (has shown) unmoving strength in her voice. A remarkable woman."

"So touched, from the bottom of my heart."

"If beliefs have a colour, it must be Chinese red."

"Such a large-scale display of patriotism all comes from the inside. When the U.S. bombed the Chinese embassy in Belgrade, many people took to the streets like this."

Nevertheless, not all thought the same. A small number of commenters expressed their skepticism at the crowd's passionate display of nationalism.

"Chives are cheering for the sickle."

Reply: "(You're) someone who gets it."

"I really can't understand, is there a need to be this over the top!?"

"Putting up this sort of show is real sick."

"To preserve their lives."

"Group of hype men?"

Top image adapted via Weibo 

