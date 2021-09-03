China bans non-masculine men from appearing on TV

The Chinese government is banning effeminate men from appearing on television and has demanded more control over entertainment programmes.

AP reported that broadcasters have been informed they must “resolutely put an end to sissy men and other abnormal aesthetics”.

The National Radio and TV Administration used “niang pao”, or literally, “girlie guns”, -- an insulting slang for effeminate men -- to describe effeminate men.

This move comes after Chinese president, Xi Jinping, has called for tighter Communist Party control of businesses, education, culture, and religion,

The Chinese administration and supervision of state-owned enterprises engaged in the television and radio industries, National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA), said there should be strict control over the political and moral conduct of entertainment programmes.

This includes the selection of actors and guests, performance style, costumes, and makeup.

Why are they doing this?

The NRTA said broadcasters should stop male celebrities who appear to be more feminine and display non-masculine traits from appearing in programmes.

This reflects the government's concern that Chinese pop stars are imitating the fashion and style of some South Korean and Japanese singers and actors, which had failed to encourage China’s young men to be masculine, according to the BBC.

Broadcasters should avoid performers who “violate public order” or have “lost morality,” the NRTA said.

Controls over television programmes

Programmes should even promote Chinese traditional, revolutionary and socialist culture, and refrain from displays of wealth and fame, said NRTA.

Broadcasters are to ban programmes about celebrities' children and live audition shows where viewers may be encouraged to spend money.

Also, they are to rein in high salaries paid to celebrities and severely punish tax evaders.

According to AP, actress Zheng Shuang, was fined 299 million yuan (S$62 million) recently on tax evasion charges as a warning to other celebrities.

Broadcasters should avoid performers who disobey public order or have loose morals, the NRTA said.

This included Chinese actress, Zhao Wei, who has been in numerous scandals since 2001, according to Global Times.

AP reported that the actress has disappeared from streaming platforms without explanation.

Her name has also been removed from credits of movies and television programmes.

Top image via Wicked Potato.