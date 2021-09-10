Back

Children in S'pore who have Covid-19 might get very sick or die, as has happened in US: MOH

Living with Covid-19.

Belmont Lay | September 10, 2021, 07:21 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

The number of children infected with the Delta variant of Covid-19 in Singapore is going up, Kenneth Mak, the director of medical services from the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday, Sep. 10 at a press conference by the national Covid-19 task force.

The Delta variant is the dominant coronavirus strain causing community infections in Singapore now.

The associated professor said children have not been severely ill, and all have either had no symptoms at all or mild ones, when infected.

However, experience from other countries, particularly the United States, have shown that many children who get infected require intensive care treatment and even die.

Mak said Singapore must be prepared for the scenario that children who have Covid-19 could get very sick or die as community cases rise and the population lives with Covid-19.

He said:

We do see more kids infected, but so far we have been fortunate not to see severely ill children. They have either been asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, and we're happy to see this outcome, or we are mindful that in other countries, particularly reported in the U.S., there have been many children admitted into ICUS. And also, deaths among children. So while we see our community cases rise, we do need to prepare for every possibility, and that includes that we will see very sick children with infections, or even have to prepare for that scenario, where we might even see deaths.

To mitigate such drastic effects, Mak said vaccination coverage in Singapore must widen further to cover those vulnerable to the disease. 

Some 90,000 seniors have yet to get vaccinated against Covid-19, he added.

Mak also encouraged vaccination for pregnant women and women who are intending to have children very soon.

Vaccination works

He pointed out that the data shows vaccination reduces the likelihood of infected persons transmitting the disease to others.

He said those immunised have cleared the virus faster even though the viral load is similar among vaccinated and unvaccinated people in the early stage of infection.

A vaccinated infected symptomatic person will be infectious the first nine days.

Those unvaccinated and infected are infectious for up to 16 days before their viral load clears. 

The National Centre for Infectious Diseases conducted a study on the Bukit Merah View market cluster and found that a vaccinated person is two times less likely to get infected by a confirmed Covid-19 case at home compared to one who is unvaccinated.

Those fully vaccinated lower their risk of needing oxygen support and needing to receive intensive care.

The odds of getting infected with Covid-19 are lower for the vaccinated.

Top photo via Unsplash

S’pore will hit 1,000 new Covid-19 cases daily soon, next 2 to 4 weeks crucial: MTF co-chairs

Exercise restraint.

September 10, 2021, 07:03 PM

Indonesian officials & their family reportedly jumped queue to get Moderna booster shot

They were told to "keep the information to themselves."

September 10, 2021, 06:55 PM

Joseph Schooling challenges anyone to 200m butterfly with 10-sec head start, will give free Boss suit

Boss challenge.

September 10, 2021, 06:10 PM

US$50,000 lost & broken hearts: People in S'pore share their wildest scam stories

Some of these stories be wildin’.

September 10, 2021, 05:56 PM

S'pore PC company builds custom bubble tea-themed PC with 'pearls' upon customer's request

When boba is life.

September 10, 2021, 04:45 PM

Quarantine period in S'pore to reduce from 14 days to 10 days given shorter incubation period of Delta strain

The Delta variant has an average of under four days of incubation period, as compared to an average of six days for the original strain.

September 10, 2021, 04:05 PM

More fully vaccinated individuals with Covid-19 may recover at home instead of hotels or care facilities

Fully vaccinated individuals mostly show mild or no symptoms, even if they are infected.

September 10, 2021, 04:04 PM

Vaccine booster shots for S'pore seniors aged 60 & above & the immunocompromised from Sep. 14, 2021

To "maintain the high level of vaccine protection".

September 10, 2021, 04:04 PM

Elderly men push & throw punches over table at Bedok North hawker centre

A woman at the scene falls down amid the commotion.

September 10, 2021, 03:55 PM

China to provide S$41.6 million in emergency aid & 3 million Covid-19 vaccines to Afghanistan

September 10, 2021, 02:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.