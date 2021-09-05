Cat mews pitifully at locked gates of empty Tampines HDB unit

A cat was seen mewing at the locked gates of an HDB unit in Tampines, according to a video shared to Facebook group Lost and found pets in Singapore.

Neighbour moved out three days ago

In the video uploaded by one Aishah Nora, the cat can be seen mewing at her, before turning to mew at the locked metal gates of another HDB unit.

The cat was also seen rubbing its head at the entrance of the unit. It then laid down while waiting for a response.

In her post, Aishah said that the unit belonged to that of a neighbour who had since moved out three days ago.

Unclear if lost or abandoned

In her responses to comments, it is unclear if the cat is abandoned or lost; Aishah was unable to confirm if it was owned by her neighbour.

However, she said that she recalls her neighbour having a similar-looking cat.

She is also unable to adopt it, as she already has a cat at home that is unable to get along with it.

Aishah said that she had left food and water for the cat, and the cat has since been running up and down the stairs.

Speaking to Mothership, Aishah said the cat has been hopefully collected by its owner, as it has since stopped roaming.

Top image via Aishah Nora's Facebook post

