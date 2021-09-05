Back

Cat mews pitifully at locked gates of empty Tampines HDB unit

:'(

Guan Zhen Tan | September 05, 2021, 08:24 PM

Events

Klook Comedy and Musical Events

21 August 2021 - 19 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A cat was seen mewing at the locked gates of an HDB unit in Tampines, according to a video shared to Facebook group Lost and found pets in Singapore.

Neighbour moved out three days ago

In the video uploaded by one Aishah Nora, the cat can be seen mewing at her, before turning to mew at the locked metal gates of another HDB unit.

The cat was also seen rubbing its head at the entrance of the unit. It then laid down while waiting for a response.

In her post, Aishah said that the unit belonged to that of a neighbour who had since moved out three days ago.

Screenshot via Aishah Nora's Facebook post

Screenshot via Aishah Nora's Facebook post

Screenshot via Aishah Nora's Facebook post

 

Photo via Aishah Nora's Facebook post

Unclear if lost or abandoned

In her responses to comments, it is unclear if the cat is abandoned or lost; Aishah was unable to confirm if it was owned by her neighbour.

However, she said that she recalls her neighbour having a similar-looking cat.

She is also unable to adopt it, as she already has a cat at home that is unable to get along with it.

Aishah said that she had left food and water for the cat, and the cat has since been running up and down the stairs.

Speaking to Mothership, Aishah said the cat has been hopefully collected by its owner, as it has since stopped roaming.

Top image via Aishah Nora's Facebook post

Follow and listen to our podcast here

S'pore citizen unemployment rate hits 3.9%, up for first time in 10 months in July 2021

Citizen and resident unemployment rates rose by 0.2%.

September 06, 2021, 12:30 PM

Foodies still queue at original Hawker Chan in Chinatown Complex after it lost Michelin Star

Foodies vote with their wallets even as Michelin stars come and go.

September 06, 2021, 12:18 PM

I tried wearing the new 3M 9513 Particulate Respirator KN95 & it was 9513 times better than wearing a regular mask

Protects against dust, germs, allergens and more.

September 06, 2021, 11:52 AM

S'pore neighbour allegedly causes fire after burning incense & offerings along HDB corridor

The neighbour has allegedly been burning incense along the corridor since 2019.

September 06, 2021, 09:45 AM

Taliban dictate university women cover faces & impose other rules to police women's bodies

Women must also wait for men to leave university first.

September 06, 2021, 04:00 AM

Total of 469 Covid-19 cases linked to 8 bus interchange clusters in S’pore

The full update.

September 05, 2021, 11:53 PM

Stefanie Sun's agency denies rumours she's on China celeb ban list

The circulating list had gone viral online.

September 05, 2021, 09:08 PM

Woman, 74, found dead in Bedok HDB flat, police called after neighbours noticed foul smell

A neighbour of the deceased said that she had not seen her in almost two weeks.

September 05, 2021, 07:09 PM

186 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 90 unlinked

Further updates will be given later tonight.

September 05, 2021, 06:03 PM

Large group of cyclists seen along Jalan Bahar, some hogging 2 out of 3 lanes

The driver eventually moved to the extreme right lane.

September 05, 2021, 05:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.