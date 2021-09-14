Back

Carl's Jr. in VivoCity to close permanently after 15 years

Only six outlets left to get Beef Chili Cheese Fries.

Fiona Tan | September 14, 2021, 09:49 PM

The Carl's Jr. outlet in VivoCity will be operating for one final day on Sep. 15.

Opened with VivoCity in 2006

The fast food establishment's departure from VivoCity was announced on the Carl's Jr. Facebook page on Sep. 14.

Located at the second level of the shopping mall, the Carl's Jr. outlet at VivoCity has been operating since its opening in October 2006.

The fast food joint was amongst the first tenants that opened together with the shopping mall.

Six outlets left

After this outlet’s closure, there will be six Carl's Jr. outlets left in Singapore, and the nearest outlet will be at Marina Square, or at Funan.

The other four outlets are at SingPost Centre, Jurong Point, The Star Vista, and King Albert Park.

Speaking to Mothership, the manager of the VivoCity outlet said that he felt sad about the outlet's impending closure.

He said the pandemic was one of the reason for the outlet's closure as business has slowed.

The once bustling outlet used to be "really vibrant" due to the surrounding hubbub within VivoCity, and at Sentosa.

The outlet in July 2018. Image by Scribbling Geek/Google Maps.

The manager, and the outlet's staff, will be transferred to the other six Carl's Jr. outlets.

"End of an era"

However, the manager, who has worked four to five years at the location, said that he will remain positive and that there will be better things to come.

A few regular customers, who have gotten wind of the VivoCity outlet's impending closure, have appeared at the outlet to show their support, said the manager.

According to the manager, the regular customers were sad to hear about the outlet's closure.

Those online were equally upset, with one commenter bemoaning that it was an "end to an era".

Image screenshot from Facebook.

One commenter even said that he "never expected" the outlet at VivoCity to go.

Image screenshot from Facebook.

Top image by @karenkohh/Instagram and Pianized/Google Maps

