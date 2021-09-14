Carl's Jr. in VivoCity to close permanently after 15 years

The Carl's Jr. outlet in VivoCity will be operating for one final day on Sep. 15.

Opened with VivoCity in 2006

The fast food establishment's departure from VivoCity was announced on the Carl's Jr. Facebook page on Sep. 14.

Located at the second level of the shopping mall, the Carl's Jr. outlet at VivoCity has been operating since its opening in October 2006.

The fast food joint was amongst the first tenants that opened together with the shopping mall.

Six outlets left

After this outlet’s closure, there will be six Carl's Jr. outlets left in Singapore, and the nearest outlet will be at Marina Square, or at Funan.

The other four outlets are at SingPost Centre, Jurong Point, The Star Vista, and King Albert Park.

Speaking to Mothership, the manager of the VivoCity outlet said that he felt sad about the outlet's impending closure.

He said the pandemic was one of the reason for the outlet's closure as business has slowed.

The once bustling outlet used to be "really vibrant" due to the surrounding hubbub within VivoCity, and at Sentosa.

The manager, and the outlet's staff, will be transferred to the other six Carl's Jr. outlets.

"End of an era"

However, the manager, who has worked four to five years at the location, said that he will remain positive and that there will be better things to come.

A few regular customers, who have gotten wind of the VivoCity outlet's impending closure, have appeared at the outlet to show their support, said the manager.

According to the manager, the regular customers were sad to hear about the outlet's closure.

Those online were equally upset, with one commenter bemoaning that it was an "end to an era".

One commenter even said that he "never expected" the outlet at VivoCity to go.

You can read the Facebook post here.

Other iconic fast food outlet closures:

Free things here 📣❗️ Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage. While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered. See you in our inbox!

Top image by @karenkohh/Instagram and Pianized/Google Maps