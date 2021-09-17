Hole-in-the-wall cafe at Upper Changi Road specialises in artisanal coffees & Australian products

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The vibrant pink wall is hard to miss when you enter East Village mall via its main entrance.
Nestled in a quiet mall in the Upper Changi area, Café Cartisan offers in-house coffee, specialty beverages, cakes, and Australian gourmet farm produce.
The space is not very big, with a seating capacity of 10 to 12 pax.
However, it offers a quiet corner for a quick Espresso or Instagram shot during your next coffee break.
Beverages
Besides typical cafe staples like lattes, cappuccinos, and Americanos, check out their Ice Bottle Brew Signatures such as the popular Dalgona-inspired Magic Coffee Bomb (S$6.90).
It is made with double espresso, soy, purple and brown rice, black sesame and other multigrain.
Other flavours available include Lushie Golden Matcha Latte (S$6.90), Sea Salt Hojicha Latte (S$6.90), and Red Velvet Beetroot Latte (S$6.90)
Desserts
They also sell cakes and brownies by the slice, with prices ranging from S$6 to S$9.80:
- Signature Strawberry Cream Shortcake (S$9.50)
- 24k Gold Brownie (S$6)
- Earl Grey Chiffon (S$8 per slice)
- Salted Caramel Macadamia (S$9.50)
- Espresso Meringue (S$9.80)
- Golden Dark Chocolate Brownie (S$6)
- Red Velvet Salted Caramel (S$9.50)
Priced at S$5.50 each, cupcakes come in an assortment of flavours.
Available for pre-orders, seasonal item Japanese Choux Puff (S$6.90) comes in six flavours - Roasted Hojicha, Black Sesame with Mochi, Uji Matcha, Dark Chocolate 70 per cent, Lavender and Sakura.
Those who miss their travels to Australia can also take a look at their collection of Australian gourmet farm produce such as raw honey, jams, and culinary oils.
Café Cartisan
Address: 430 Upper Changi Rd, East Village, #01-73, Singapore 487048
Opening hours:
Monday to Thursday, 10am to 6:30pm
Friday to Sunday, 10am to 7:30pm
Top images by Cafe Cartisan and Karen Lui.
