Hole-in-the-wall cafe at Upper Changi Road specialises in artisanal coffees & Australian products

Pretty in pink.

Karen Lui | September 17, 2021, 03:34 PM

The vibrant pink wall is hard to miss when you enter East Village mall via its main entrance.

Nestled in a quiet mall in the Upper Changi area, Café Cartisan offers in-house coffee, specialty beverages, cakes, and Australian gourmet farm produce.

Photo by Cafe Cartisan.

The space is not very big, with a seating capacity of 10 to 12 pax.

However, it offers a quiet corner for a quick Espresso or Instagram shot during your next coffee break.

Beverages

Besides typical cafe staples like lattes, cappuccinos, and Americanos, check out their Ice Bottle Brew Signatures such as the popular Dalgona-inspired Magic Coffee Bomb (S$6.90).

It is made with double espresso, soy, purple and brown rice, black sesame and other multigrain.

Magic Coffee Bomb. Photo from Cafe Cartisan's Instagram page.

Other flavours available include Lushie Golden Matcha Latte (S$6.90), Sea Salt Hojicha Latte (S$6.90), and Red Velvet Beetroot Latte (S$6.90)

Click here to check out more specialty beverages from them.

Desserts

Photo by Cafe Cartisan.

They also sell cakes and brownies by the slice, with prices ranging from S$6 to S$9.80:

  • Signature Strawberry Cream Shortcake (S$9.50)

  • 24k Gold Brownie (S$6)

Photo by Karen Lui.

  • Earl Grey Chiffon (S$8 per slice)

Photo by Cafe Cartisan.

  • Salted Caramel Macadamia (S$9.50)

Photo by Cafe Cartisan.

  • Espresso Meringue (S$9.80)

Photo by Cafe Cartisan.

  • Golden Dark Chocolate Brownie (S$6)

Photo by Cafe Cartisan.

  • Red Velvet Salted Caramel (S$9.50)

Photo by Cafe Cartisan.

Priced at S$5.50 each, cupcakes come in an assortment of flavours.

Red Velvet Cream Cheese cupcake. Photo by Cafe Cartisan.

Olive Dark Chocolate cupcake. Photo by Cafe Cartisan.

Earl Grey London Fog cupcake. Photo by Cafe Cartisan.

Available for pre-orders, seasonal item Japanese Choux Puff (S$6.90) comes in six flavours - Roasted Hojicha, Black Sesame with Mochi, Uji Matcha, Dark Chocolate 70 per cent, Lavender and Sakura.

Photo by Marissa Goh via Google Maps.

Those who miss their travels to Australia can also take a look at their collection of Australian gourmet farm produce such as raw honey, jams, and culinary oils.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Café Cartisan

Photo by Karen Lui.

Address: 430 Upper Changi Rd, East Village, #01-73, Singapore 487048

Opening hours:

Monday to Thursday, 10am to 6:30pm

Friday to Sunday, 10am to 7:30pm

Top images by Cafe Cartisan and Karen Lui.

