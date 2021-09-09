New Covid-19 cases at Boon Lay, Clementi, Toa Payoh, Tampines bus interchanges

New cases have been linked to the Covid-19 clusters at bus interchanges islandwide.

According the Ministry of Health's daily report, five bus interchanges reported new cases today:

Toa Payoh Bus interchange staff (seven new cases, 183 total cases)

Bishan Bus interchange staff (one new case, 35 total cases)

Clementi Bus interchange staff (one new case, 48 total cases)

Tampines Bus interchange staff (two new cases, 44 total cases)

Boon Lay Bus interchange staff (eight new cases, 145 total cases)

Other active clusters that are under close monitoring include:

Bugis Junction (four new cases, 295 total cases)

Changi General Hospital (four new cases, 58 total cases)

North Coast Lodge (two new cases, 199 total cases)

30 Sunview Way construction site (nine new cases, 35 total cases)

The ministry said that the clusters have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing, and isolation.

347 locally transmitted cases, two imported

MOH also confirmed 349 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Wednesday (Sep. 8).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 69,582.

There are 347 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection, of which 84 are seniors who are above the age of 60 years.

There are three seniors above the age of 70 who are unvaccinated or partially unvaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.In addition, there are two imported cases.

Condition of hospitalised cases

As of 12pm on Sep. 8, 664 cases are currently warded in hospital.

There are currently 23 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation and six in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 23 are seniors above 60 years.

Vaccination update

As of Sep. 7, 81 per cent of the population in Singapore has completed their full regimen, or received both doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 83 per cent has received at least one dose.

A total of 8,813,966 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna) have been administered.

This covers 4,540,422 individuals, with 4,391,303 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 174,435 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, which covers 86,319 individuals.

Change in format of Covid-19 updates The Ministry of Health announced on Sep. 8 a revamp of its daily releases, with a focus on the number of cases hospitalised with severe illness, and large emerging clusters. The ministry added that it will no longer present a detailed report on Singapore’s vaccination progress. It will also no longer provide information on the number of linked/unlinked case as this is not relevant to the country’s strategy of living with Covid-19. From Sep. 9, the ministry will start announcing Covid-19 updates once a day instead of twice daily.

Top image by Sbs9827z Production/Google Maps.