Man suffers head injury, punctured lung after SBS Transit bus brakes hard along North Bridge Road

A man in Singapore sustained serious injuries after a bus that he was on suddenly braked hard along North Bridge Road on Wednesday (Sep. 8).

The man, surnamed Siah, suffered a head injury and a punctured lung, among other injuries, including fractures, according to his daughter who took to Facebook to share about the incident.

As of 9.50pm on Sep. 8, Siah has yet to regain full consciousness.

Suffered head injury and a punctured lung

According to the injured man's daughter, whose Facebook post appealed for witnesses to step forward, Siah suffered a head injury, which resulted in bleeding in his brain.

His blood pressure has remained elevated.

The accident also fractured his rib cage, which punctured his lungs.

His hands and neck, as well as his shoulder, sustained fractures.

He also had to get multiple stitches on his right eyebrow due to a cut in that area.

According to the post, Siah is in "a very confused state" and "is not alert at all".

Siah is also unable to recognise his daughter, at the time of the post.

Bus applied emergency brakes to avoid collision

Responding to queries from Mothership, SBS Transit said bus service 175 was travelling straight along North Bridge Road when a car in the next lane suddenly cut into the bus’ lane and brushed against its front.

To avoid an accident, the bus captain immediately applied the emergency brakes.

According to the bus' CCTV footage, Siah, who was seated right on the first seat near the front door, had at the same time, stood up from his seat in preparation to alight at the next stop.

The sudden braking caused him to lose his footing and was thrown forward.

The bus captain immediately stopped the bus and contacted SBS' Operations Control Centre, which summoned an ambulance that conveyed Siah to hospital, according to SBS.

Appealed for witnesses

According to the Facebook post by the daughter, Siah was on his way back home from the Sakyadhita-NKF Dialysis Centre at Upper Boon Keng Road.

He was expected to alight at Bugis Cube, which is along North Bridge Road.

The dialysis centre confirmed with his daughter that he had left the centre at 11.20am.

Witnesses have since come forward with more information.

According to her updated post, medics were seen treating Siah between 11.50am and 12.10pm, and that the accident took place before Liang Seah Street and the Bugis Cube bus stop.

Traffic police looking into the incident

According to Tammy Tan, senior vice president of corporate communications at SBS Transit, the public transport operator has shared the CCTV footage with the traffic police, who are looking into the incident.

She added: "We are sorry to learn of Mr Siah's injuries sustained on board Service 175 on Wednesday, 8 September 2021 and are in touch with his family."

"Our thoughts are with Mr Siah for a full recovery."

SBS Transit subsequently updated their response to say that it has been in contact with the family after it could not reach out to them initially:

"We were unable to contact Mr Siah's family earlier as we did not have their contact details. We were able to only contact them late last night after we received an online feedback alert at 10.45pm.

"We called them to make contact and to let them know that we were expediting our investigations and would get back to them in the morning, which we did. We remain in close communication with them during this difficult period."

Top photos via Siah Hwan Ling/FB and Google Street View