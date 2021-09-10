S'pore PC company builds custom bubble tea-themed PC with 'pearls' upon customer's request

Most of us have our go-to customised bubble tea order but a customised bubble tea-themed PC is something that is far less common.

And yet, here it is:

Bubble tea-themed PC

Singaporean custom PC company Aftershock PC was commissioned to build a bubble tea-themed PC.

They partnered with Taiwanese computer hardware company Gigabyte to build it.

In case you're wondering, the build does not contain actual bubble tea.

The milky coolant and replica pearls that swirl around the reservoir mimic the appearance of taro bubble tea.

The brand also said in an Instagram comment that it was set up "in a unique way [so] that it won't clog".

The glow-in-the-dark corgi motif is inspired by the owner's dog.

The front plate, cable shroud and PSU shroud are also customised to match the theme.

For more information on the specifications, click here.

Aftershock PC previously helped to deliver a S$10,000 gaming setup to a hotel for a customer who was on Stay-Home Notice.

Top photo courtesy of Aftershock PC.

