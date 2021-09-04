Man in the nude with face mask on in Buangkok referred to IMH for assessment

A 51-year-old man who appeared in the nude with face mask on in Buangkok was arrested and referred to the Institute of Mental Health in the vicinity for further assessment.

A video of the man strolling on the road and pedestrian footpath was put up online and circulated on chat apps.

The incident occurred on Aug. 16 at about 5:20pm.

In the video, the man was seen walking past a bus stop near Block 986C Buangkok Crescent.

His side profile could be seen in the footage.

It revealed that he was wearing a face mask.

In response to queries from Mothership.sg, the police said the man was arrested and investigations are ongoing.

The police said: