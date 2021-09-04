Back

Man in the nude with face mask on in Buangkok referred to IMH for assessment

He was arrested by the police.

Belmont Lay | September 04, 2021, 02:47 PM

A 51-year-old man who appeared in the nude with face mask on in Buangkok was arrested and referred to the Institute of Mental Health in the vicinity for further assessment.

A video of the man strolling on the road and pedestrian footpath was put up online and circulated on chat apps.

The incident occurred on Aug. 16 at about 5:20pm.

In the video, the man was seen walking past a bus stop near Block 986C Buangkok Crescent.

His side profile could be seen in the footage.

It revealed that he was wearing a face mask.

In response to queries from Mothership.sg, the police said the man was arrested and investigations are ongoing.

The police said:

On Aug. 16, 2021 at about 5:20pm, the police were alerted to an incident where a man was reportedly walking around naked at Block 981 Buangkok Crescent. A 51-year-old man was arrested for appearing nude in a public place under Section 27A(1)(a) of the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act. He was subsequently referred to IMH for further assessment. Police investigations are ongoing.

