Brazil vs Argentina match abandoned after officials invade pitch, accuse Argentinian players of breaking Covid-19 rules

The Brazil and Argentina football teams were set to play a World Cup qualifier match on Monday (Sep. 6) morning (Singapore time).

However, it was stopped a few minutes after kick-off after Brazil authorities "invaded" the pitch.

Accused Argentinian players for breaking Covid rules

The match, which was set to be played at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, was stopped as the Brazil authorities accused four Argentinian players for breaching Covid-19 rules.

According to The Guardian, the Argentinian players were Emiliano Martínez, Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso, and Emiliano Buendía, all of whom play in the English Premier League (EPL).

Martinez, Romero, and Lo Celso were playing in the match, while Buendía was in the stands.

As reported by CNN, the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) prevented the four Argentinian players from participating in the qualifier, saying that they had made false statements upon arriving in Brazil.

Did not declare they were in UK

In a statement on its website, Anvisa explained that the players did not declare that they have been in the UK.

In Brazil, foreign travellers who have travelled through the UK, South Africa, Northern Ireland and India in the last 14 days are prevented from entering the country.

This does not apply to Brazilian citizens, so the Brazilian players who play in England were not breaking the rules.

According to CNN, Anvisa had asked for the deportation of Martínez, Buendía, Lo Celso and Romero.

Argentina's coach said that no one had informed the team that they could not play the match.

Match suspended

ESPN reported that after the commotion on the pitch, the Argentinian players went to the dressing room.

However, the two coaches, Argentina captain Lionel Messi and some Brazilian players gathered at the side of the pitch to further discuss the stoppage.

Messi was heard saying, according to ESPN:

"Why did they start the game and stop it after five minutes? We've been here at the stadium for an hour, they could have told us."

The match was subsequently suspended.

In a later statement, FIFA said:

"FIFA can confirm that following a decision by the match officials, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying match between Brazil and Argentina has been suspended. Further details will follow in due course."

Top image via ESPN/Twitter.