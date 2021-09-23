S'pore man lets boy with autism who loves trucks ride prime mover, marvels at his dad's patience

A man in Singapore made a kid's day by offering him a ride in a massive truck.

The sweet encounter was related in a post on Facebook on Sep. 21.

Noticed father and son before

Raymond Lee, the man who encountered the father and son duo, wrote that he noticed the pair hanging around his company's Scania S500 Highline prime mover truck in the evening when he knocked off from work.

And it was not the first time Lee had met the duo, just that he had not managed to speak to them before.

Spoke to the father

However, this time round, Lee managed to speak with the father and found out that the boy has autism.

The boy was constantly waiting around trucks as he is a great fan of trucks and tractors, the father told Lee, which was why the father and son were always hanging around the trucks belonging to Lee's company.

Father would wait for boy each time

Allowing the boy to indulge in his interests, the father would simply wait with the boy instead of rushing him along.

These truck viewing episodes would occur when the boy either had to go to school in the morning or home in the evening, and his father would patiently persuade him to go to school or home.

Lee said the process of coaxing the boy would require half an hour sometimes, and the father would end up late for work as a result.

The father also told Lee that the boy loved prime movers so much he would take photos with them.

Offered boy a ride in prime mover

Lee, realising what it would mean for the boy to experience riding a prime mover, then went to his car to retrieve a spare key for the truck.

He then allowed the boy to sit inside the prime mover, and promised to take him for a ride in the new Scania S500 Highline.

Lee said he marvelled at the father's patience in raising his son, given that he as five children of his own and can commiserate.

Lee wrote: "I am a father of five kids myself but by hearing and understanding at this special kid's father on his situation and patience towards his son really earn my fullest respect towards him."

Top photo via Raymond Lee