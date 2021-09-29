Man, 41, arrested after allegedly uttering gang chant at Boon Keng funeral procession

A 41-year-old man has been arrested for being a suspected member of an unlawful society, following a police operation at a funeral procession on Sep. 23.

The procession took place at Block 114 McNair Road, which is in the vicinity of Boon Keng and Whampoa.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly chanted the slogan of an unlawful society during the funeral procession.

Additionally, there were potential breaches of safe distancing measures. Under the prevailing restrictions during the period, up to 30 attendees were allowed at any one time.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Those found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society are liable to a fine of up to S$5,000, imprisonment for up to three years, or both.

First-time offenders of Covid-19 measures will also be liable to a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both.

Top image via Google Maps Street View