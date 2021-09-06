Back

Crypto exchange platform Binance to remove app in S'pore after MAS warning

According to MAS, Binance may be in breach of the Payment Services Act.

Matthias Ang | September 06, 2021, 01:38 PM

Events

Klook Comedy and Musical Events

21 August 2021 - 19 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Cryptocurrency exchange platform Binance has announced that it will remove its app from Singapore's iOs and Google Play stores on Sep. 10 to comply with "local regulations".

The platform will also stop offering SGD trading pairs and payment options by Sep. 10, with users advised to remove trade advertisements, and complete all related peer-to-peer (P2P) trades by 12pm on Sep. 9 so as to avoid "potential trading disputes".

Reuters reported that the restrictions only apply to Binance's global platform and not its Singapore platform, with the company's CEO, Changpeng Zhao, urging users to switch to the local platform.

MAS: Binance may be in breach of Payment Services Act

The move follows a warning by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) that the platform may be in breach of the Payment of Services Act for providing payment services and soliciting such business from Singapore residents without a license, Bloomberg reported.

A spokesman for MAS added that Binance did not apply for a license under the Payment Services Act and that the platform was placed on the investor alert list, so as to warn consumers that it is not licensed or regulated for the provision of payment services, CNA further reported.

The platform added, "Binance welcomes developments to our industry’s regulatory framework as they pose opportunities for the market players to have greater collaboration with the regulators. We are committed to working constructively in policy-making that seeks to benefit every user."

It also clarified that it was not operating any official Telegram or online communication channels in Singapore.

Users will also no longer be able to transfer funds between Binance.com and Binance.sg

MAS also said that it expected a suspension of transfers of digital payment tokens between Binance.com and Binance.sg, The Straits Times reported.

This suspension is to be carried out by Binance Asia Services, which is Binance's Singapore-registered unit.

Considered as a separate legal entity, Binance Asia Services can continue to provide such services while its application for a license under the Payment Services Act is being processed.

The move by MAS against Binance follows other places such as the UK, Italy and Hong Kong, which announced that Binance units are not authorised to carry out some activities in their markets, Reuters further reported.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Binance Facebook

 

Electric vehicles alone can't solve problem of carbon emissions produced by transport industry: SUTD prof

Unless a car-lite future is promoted, demand for transport will still grow, which means more emissions generated.

September 06, 2021, 01:25 PM

S'pore hawker offers M'sian-style herbal bak kut teh & fried porridge from S$5.90

Comfort food from the north.

September 06, 2021, 12:46 PM

S'pore citizen unemployment rate hits 3.9%, up for first time in 10 months in July 2021

Citizen and resident unemployment rates rose by 0.2%.

September 06, 2021, 12:30 PM

Foodies still queue at original Hawker Chan in Chinatown Complex after it lost Michelin Star

Foodies vote with their wallets even as Michelin stars come and go.

September 06, 2021, 12:18 PM

I tried wearing the new 3M 9513 Particulate Respirator KN95 & it was 9513 times better than wearing a regular mask

Protects against dust, germs, allergens and more.

September 06, 2021, 11:52 AM

S'pore neighbour allegedly causes fire after burning incense & offerings along HDB corridor

The neighbour has allegedly been burning incense along the corridor since 2019.

September 06, 2021, 09:45 AM

Taliban dictate university women cover faces & impose other rules to police women's bodies

Women must also wait for men to leave university first.

September 06, 2021, 04:00 AM

Total of 469 Covid-19 cases linked to 8 bus interchange clusters in S’pore

The full update.

September 05, 2021, 11:53 PM

Stefanie Sun's agency denies rumours she's on China celeb ban list

The circulating list had gone viral online.

September 05, 2021, 09:08 PM

Cat mews pitifully at locked gates of empty Tampines HDB unit

:'(

September 05, 2021, 08:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.