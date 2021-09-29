Back

Exchange 3 empty Ben & Jerry's pints at VivoCity outlet for free kang kong gardening kit

Pints for plants.

Ashley Tan | September 29, 2021, 05:33 PM

As part of Ben & Jerry's commitment to the environment and climate change, the ice cream chain has started a new Pint For A Better Earth initiative.

After finishing the sweet treats, customers can exchange three empty and clean pints at the Scoop Shop at VivoCity for a DIY plant kit.

Pints of any flavour can be dropped off.

To reduce the amount of waste produced, the empty pints will be upcycled and and used in arts workshops hosted by various community groups in Singapore.

Photo from Ben & Jerry's

Kang kong kit

These grow-it-yourself plant kits contain kang kong seeds, soil and a small pot.

With this, Ben & Jerry's hopes that customers can embark on their own gardening journey.

Photo from Ben & Jerry's

If you're unsure of how to grow your own kang kong, Ben & Jerry's has also included a nifty set of instructions below.

This initiative will continue while stocks last.

Location:

Scoop Shop at VivoCity (1 Harbour Front Walk Singapore, #02-K1), every day 11am to 10pm

Top photo from Ben & Jerry's

